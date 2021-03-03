Pacific Ridge Adds Porphyry Copper Deposit Expert to Newly Formed Technical Advisory Committee

Vancouver, March 3, 2021 - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of James (Jim) M. Logan, P.Geo., to its newly formed Technical Advisory Committee (the "Committee"). In addition to Jim, the Committee includes Borden Putnam III (Committee Chair), an independent director, Dr. Craig Hart, a technical advisor, Dr. Gerald Carlson, Executive Chairman, and Danette Schwab, Vice President Exploration.

The Committee will utilize their wealth of knowledge to interpret the large volume of technical data for the Kliyul copper-gold project and optimize drill targets for the upcoming 2021 drill program. In addition, the Committee will assist Pacific Ridge evaluate new copper-gold acquisition opportunities.

"Pacific Ridge is very fortunate to have Jim join the Committee and bring his expertise in porphyry-related ore deposits," said Borden Putnam III, the Chair of the Committee. "Jim has extensive experience in the region hosting Kliyul and is quickly becoming involved interrogating the comprehensive project exploration database and helping refine drill targeting ideas. We look forward to Jim's contributions to the program."

About Jim Logan

Jim is an expert on the geology of British Columbia's porphyry copper deposits, having worked in the BC Ministry of Energy and Mines, where he carried out regional mapping and mineral deposit studies in northwest BC (Stikine and Iskut rivers Cu-Au porphyry belt), central BC (Quesnel Cu-Mo and Cu-Au porphyry belt), and southeast BC (Bayonne Au, Mo-W intrusion-related mineralized belt). After retiring from the BC Geological Survey in 2015, he started his own consulting business. Jim is a Professional Geoscientist registered in the Province of British Columbia and a fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists. Jim obtained a B.Sc. degree from Brock University in 1977 and a M.Sc. degree from the University of British Columbia in 1986.

About Pacific Ridge

Our goal is to become one of the leading copper-gold exploration companies in British Columbia. Pacific Ridge's flagship project is the advanced-stage Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the Quesnel Trough, approximately 50 km southeast of Centerra Gold's Kemess project. Historic drilling at Kliyul encountered significant porphyry copper-gold mineralization, drill hole KL-15-34 returned 245 metres of 0.75% CuEQ1 (see Pacific Ridge press release dated December 2, 2020). The Company plans to launch a drill program at Kliyul this summer.

