Exploits Submits Application for Drilling at The Little Joanna and Quinlan Vein Prospects within The Dog Bay Gold Project

Vancouver, March 3rd, 2021 - Exploits Discovery Corp. ("Exploits" or the "Company") (CNSX:NFLD.CN) (OTC:RNRRF) (FSE:634-FF) is pleased to announce the Company has submitted drill permit applications for 4,500 metres of drilling at the Little Joanna and Quinlan Vein prospects within the Dog Bay Gold Project, Newfoundland.

Highlights

- Exploits has planned and submitted diamond drilling applications for 18 holes totaling a length of 4,500 metres across the Little Joanna Veins and Quinlan Veins prospects. - 9 holes (2,250m) at the Little Joanna Veins, 9 holes (2,250m) at the Quinlan Veins prospects. - The diamond drill applications are in addition to the applications submitted at the Schooner and Jonathan's Pond prospects, totalling 10,500m over 33 holes across 4 prospects. - Exploits drilling placement follows on the same targeting techniques used by New Found Gold Corp. in the discovery hole at the Keats Zone (19m of 94g/t Au) targeting secondary and tertiary displacement structures that are thought to be responsible for gold mobilization and concentration in the Exploits Subzone*.

*sampling on adjacent properties may not be representative of results from Exploits claims.

- Exploits inaugural drilling programs are to commence pending approval in Spring 2021.

Michael Collins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Exploits, commented: "The successful sampling campaign Exploits conducted in late 2020, coupled with the efforts of our inhouse team and partner GoldSpot Discoveries, has doubled our tier one drill targets to four across our projects in the Exploits Subzone. The Exploits team is excited to refine each high value target for drilling programs as we drive towards discovery in 2021."

About 2021 Diamond Drilling

Exploits has identified 2 discrete targets, in addition to the 2 targets previously announced on February 2nd, within the Dog Bay Gold Project that are nearing drill ready status. These targets are the named the Little Joanna Veins and Quinlan Veins prospects. Drill permits have been submitted for each prospect totalling 18 holes for a combined length of 4,500 metres. 9 holes (2,250m) have been applied for at the Little Joanna Veins, targeting quartz veins with visible gold at surface that assayed up to 194 g/t Au. These veins are interpreted to be structurally controlled by a regional secondary, sub-parallel to the deep-seated Dog Bay Line fault zone, and an approximately 2 km long tertiary displacement fault, named the Little Joanna Fault. 9 holes (4,500m) were applied for at the Quinlan Vein prospect, targeting quartz veins with visible gold at surface, returning assays of up to 61.3 g/t Au and 189 g/t Ag. These veins are also interpreted to be structurally controlled by a regional secondary fault structure, stemming from the deep-seated Appleton Fault zone. Additional targets are located at the interpreted intersection of the aforementioned faults, testing possible structural dilations suitable for the deposition of gold. Both the Little Joanna Veins and Quinlan Veins targets are deemed analogous to New Found Gold's Keats Zone due to the similarities in structural control and lithological host units.

While the permitting applications are being reviewed, Exploits plans to refine each target with follow up field work. Ground geophysics, outcrop mapping, and trenching are being planned to fine-tune each target to be drill ready once the permits have been approved.

The Little Joanna Veins and Quinlan Veins are located within a series of claims optioned from Eddie and Roland Quinlan, (the "Quinlan Option"), on August 20, 2020 where Exploits can earn a 100% interest by paying $220,000 cash and issuing a further 2.5 million common shares and $560,000 in either cash or common shares.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control ("QA/QC")

All rock samples are collected by company personnel and bagged in the field with a sample tag for identification. The bags are sealed with tape and kept secure at a company facility until they are transported directly to the lab by Exploits staff.

All rock samples are analyzed at Eastern Analytical of 403 Little Bay Road, Springdale, NL, a commercial laboratory that is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and completely independent of Exploits Discovery Corp. Eastern Analytical pulverized 1000 grams of each sample to 95% < 89 ?m. Samples are analyzed using fire assay (30g) with AA finish and an ICP-34, four acid digestion followed by ICP-OES analysis. All samples with visible gold or assaying above 8.00 g/t Au are further assayed using metallic screen to mitigate the nugget effect of coarse gold, (Nugget effect may cause a significant spread in resulting assay values using a 30 gram fire assay). Samples in this report were run for Ore Grade Assay with multi-acid digestion with AA finish for samples above detection limit for silver.

National Instrument 43-101 disclosure

Ian Herbranson, P.Geo, is Vice-President of Exploration for the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Herbranson supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company currently holds the Jonathan's Pond, Dog Bay, Mt. Peyton, Middle Ridge, True Grit, Great Bend and Gazeebow projects which cumulatively cover an area of approximately 2,111 square kilometres.

All projects within Exploits' portfolio lie within the Exploits Subzone.

Exploits believes that the Exploits Subzone, which runs 200 km from Dog Bay southwest to Bay d'Espoir, has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980s. The last 40 years have seen incremental advancements in the understanding of gold mineralization in the camp. The sum of this knowledge is now coming together in discrete and effective exploration models that have delivered discovery such as New Found Gold's 2019 discovery of 92.86 g/t Au over 19.0 metres near surface. The Exploits Subzone and GRUB regions have been the focus of major staking and financing throughout 2020, with increased exploration activities forecasted in the area moving into 2021.

The team at Exploits, with significant local experience and knowledge, have studied the entirety of the Exploits Subzone and picked individual land packages for staking or joint venture where there is an opportunity for world class discoveries and mine development. Exploits intends to leverage its local team and the larger shift in understanding and become one of the most extensive explorers in the Exploits Subzone.

Forward-Looking Statements

Acknowledgments

Exploits Discovery would like to acknowledge the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

