Huntsman Completes Phase I Drilling at Canegrass Nickel Sulphide Project, Western Australia

VANCOUVER, March 3, 2021 - Huntsman Exploration Inc. (TSXV:HMAN)(OTC PINK:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "Huntsman") is pleased to announce it has completed the final two holes of the Company's Phase I, 2021 drilling program at its Canegrass Nickel project in Western Australia. The program goals were to follow up on the company's highly successful 2018 drilling and to testing new targets identified through the combination of aerial, ground based and down hole electromagnetic surveys. Onsite analysis confirmed the new program has hit nickel sulphides in multiples holes targeting 9 zones along the Shepard's Discordant Zone (SDZ) - a 7 km mineralized trend running through the property. Over 360 samples have been sent to the lab for assay analysis, including a number with "priority rush" status, and approximately 400 more samples will follow. Planning for Phase II drilling is now well underway.

2021 Phase I Drill Program Highlights

16 holes were completed, totalling 3,466 meters.

Majority of drilling encountered encouraging nickel sulphides such as pentlandite within favourable geological units.

Approximately 360 samples from RC drilling have been submitted to Intertek Genalysis in Perth, for full spectrum analysis, with results expected the week of March 8 th ,

, It is estimated that approximately 400 samples from the diamond drilling will be submitted to Intertek Genalysis in Perth for analysis in the coming days, with results expected in the latter half of March.

2018 drilling highlights include:

BBRC001 (Winx) 14m @ 1.17% Ni, 0.88% Cu, 0.05% Co, 463ppb Pd and 375ppb Pt from 65m, including 1m @ 2.70% Ni, 0.23% Cu, 0.12% Co, 751ppb Pd and 723 ppb Pt.

BBDD001 (Sunline) 0.57m @ 3.07 % Ni, 0.62% Cu and 0.24% Co from 144.1m.

BBDD002 (Tulloch) 14.25m @ 0.69% Ni, 0.82% Cu and 0.05% Co from 243.2, including 4.9m @ 1.33% Ni, 1.26% Cu and 0.10% Co.

All 2018 drill holes returned anomalous values of Ni, Cu, Co and were open along strike and at depth.

Phase II Drilling

Planning for Phase II drilling based on field testing of RC and DD samples has commenced, with initial plans including step-out and infill drilling between the Tulloch and Sunline zones, located approximately 1.5 kms apart. Final plans for the next phase of drilling will be announced following receipt of assays, MLEM survey results and downhole EM work that is ongoing.

The Company is also reviewing samples from the 2018 program as some of the sampling at that time was abbreviated and did not include assaying for Platinum Group Metals which were identified in a limited number of 2018 results.

Peter Dickie, President and CEO for Huntsman, commented, "The final holes of Phase I are now complete. Hundreds of samples have been submitted to the lab for assays, and many more will follow. Due to the encouraging field analysis conducted by our expert team, we have already commenced the planning for Phase II of the drill program. We look forward to sharing further updates as results come in, including assays, and data and analysis from our property-wide survey activity."

The technical content of this news release with respect to Canegrass has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. The qualified person has not yet visited the Canegrass Project and therefore has not yet verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure.

On Behalf of the Board of Huntsman Exploration Inc.

Peter Dickie

President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact 1-855-584-0160 or info@huntsmanx.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainness and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

SOURCE: Huntsman Exploration Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633145/Huntsman-Completes-Phase-I-Drilling-at-Canegrass-Nickel-Sulphide-Project-Western-Australia