GoldMining Inc. Chairman & Founder, Amir Adnani, Presenting Virtually at the BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference

VANCOUVER, March 3, 2021 - GoldMining Inc. (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE: GLDG) ("GoldMining") is pleased to announce that Amir Adnani, GoldMining Chairman and founder, will be speaking on March 4th, at 11:30 AM EST in a virtual fireside chat format at the BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference.
Interested investors can access Amir Adnani's live fireside chat at 11:30 AM EST through the following registration link: bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2021-gmm-goldmining
A replay of the session will be made available on the BMO conference web app after the conference, accessible to registered attendees.
About GoldMining Inc.
GoldMining Inc. is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru.
