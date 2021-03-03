VANCOUVER, March 3, 2021 - GoldMining Inc. (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE: GLDG) ("GoldMining") is pleased to announce that Amir Adnani, GoldMining Chairman and founder, will be speaking on March 4th, at 11:30 AM EST in a virtual fireside chat format at the BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference.

Interested investors can access Amir Adnani's live fireside chat at 11:30 AM EST through the following registration link: bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2021-gmm-goldmining

A replay of the session will be made available on the BMO conference web app after the conference, accessible to registered attendees.

About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc. is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldmining-inc-chairman--founder-amir-adnani-presenting-virtually-at-the-bmo-global-metals-and-mining-conference-301238111.html

SOURCE GoldMining Inc.