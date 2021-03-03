Sitka Gold Increases Private Placement to $6 Million with a Lead Order from Palisades Goldcorp

VANCOUVER, March 3, 2021 - Sitka Gold Corp. ("Sitka" or the "Company") (CNSX:SIG.CN) (FSE:1RF) (OTC:SITKF) announces that, due to strong investor demand, its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see news release dated February 12, 2021) will be increased from up to $4.5 million to up to $6 million with a lead order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. The financing will consist of a combination of flow-through units priced at $0.135 with a half warrant priced at $0.18 and non flow-through units priced at $0.12 with a full warrant priced at $0.18. Each full warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.18 for a period of 36 months from the date of closing of the private placement.

This private placement is being offered on a non-brokered basis and the Units will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the closing date of the Offering. Sitka has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. to act as its financial advisor for the offering. The Company may pay a finder's fee on a portion of the gross proceeds of the private placement. The Offering remains subject to regulatory approval.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for exploration work on its Arizona, Nevada and Yukon gold properties and for general working capital. The private placement is expected to close on or before March 4, 2021.

About Palisades Goldcorp

Palisades Goldcorp is Canada's resource focused merchant bank. Palisades' management team has a demonstrated track record of making money and is backed by many of the industry's most notable financiers. With junior resource equities valued at generational lows, management believes the sector is on the cusp of a major bull market move. Palisades is positioning itself with significant stakes in undervalued companies and assets with the goal of generating superior returns.

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada and managed by a team of experienced mining industry professionals. The Company is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka currently has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the RC, Barney Ridge, Clear Creek and OGI properties in Yukon and the Burro Creek Gold property in Arizona. Sitka owns a 100% interest in its Alpha Gold property in Nevada, it's Mahtin Gold property in the Yukon and it's Coppermine River project in Nunavut. Directors and Management own approximately 15% of the outstanding shares of Sitka Gold Corp., a solid indication of their alignment with shareholders' interests.

