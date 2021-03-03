Adamera to Present at the 2021 Virtual Metals Investor Forum

Vancouver, March 3, 2021 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ); (OTC:DDNFF) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Virtual Metals Investor Forum on March 4-5, 2021.

The Company will be presenting on Thursday, March 4th at 11:30 am (Pacific Standard Time)

Mark Kolebaba, President of Adamera Minerals comments: " We are happy to be attending the Metals Investor Forum to provide an update on our 2021 work programs on our Washinton State gold projects. This is what we have been working towards; a clear opportunity to test a series of highly developed and compelling targets located in a known high-grade gold area next to past producing mines and a mill."

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a stand-alone high-grade gold deposit within hauling distance of an existing mill near Republic, Washington. This area has reportedly produced over 8 million ounces of high-grade gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

