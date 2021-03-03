Bitterroot Resources Intersects Semi-Massive and Disseminated Sulphides

WEST VANCOUVER, March 3, 2021 - Bitterroot Resources Ltd. (TSXV:BTT) reports that the third hole of its 2021 winter drilling program at the LM nickel-copper-PGM project (LM 21-07) has intersected an estimated true thickness of 3.55 metres of sulphide mineralization, with the sulphides consisting of chalcopyrite, pentlandite, pyrrhotite and pyrite. The mineralized interval consists of an estimated true thickness of 0.5 metres of semi-massive sulphides that are overlain by an estimated true thickness of 3.05 metres of disseminated sulphide mineralization. The latter occurs mainly as interstitial chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite grains and blebs similar to the mineralization previously intersected in hole LM 20-01 (see news release dated August 24, 2020). Assay results are expected in 6-8 weeks. A description of the mineralized intervals is provided in the table below. A 3-dimensional model of the drill holes and photos of the mineralized intervals in both holes are posted on www.bitterrootresources.com.

LM 21-07

From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Logged Rock Type Cpy

(est.%) Po

(est.%) Py

(est.%) Estimated Total

Sulphides (%) 268.45 270.07 1.62 Olivine-melagabbro 0.1 1 1 2.1 270.07 270.41 0.34 Peridotite 1 2 1 4 270.41 271.87 1.46 Peridotite 1 2 1 4 271.87 273.00 1.13 Peridotite 4 5 3 12 273.00 273.75 0.75 Semi-Massive Sulphide 8 50 22 80 268.45 273.75 5.30 Weighted Average 2.36 9.13 4.40 15.88 3.55 Estimated True Thickness

Cpy = chalcopyrite, Po = pyrrhotite, Py = pyrite

Hole LM 21-07 intersected the sulphide-bearing mineralized interval some 54 metres laterally from the mineralization intersected in LM 20-01, at approximately the same elevation. Hole LM 21-09 is currently being drilled to test approximately 80 metres down plunge from the mineralization intersected in holes LM 20-01 and LM 21-07. Although the other three holes drilled this winter (LM 21-04, 05 and 08) exited the intrusion above the mineralized zone, they provide valuable information regarding the geometry of the LM magma conduit.

Encouraging aspects of hole LM 21-07 are;

At 271.9 metres down hole, ultramafic rocks host what appears to be a clast of massive chalcopyrite which is interpreted as a "rip-up" clast from deeper in the conduit. the sulphide mineralization is hosted by intrusive breccia, which suggests proximity to the keel of the flattening LM intrusion, where massive sulphides would be expected to accumulate, Down-hole magnetic surveys show strong, localized magnetic variability immediately below the mineralized intervals in LM 20-01 and LM 21-07, suggesting the potential for additional magnetic bodies nearby, Differentiated sulphide-bearing intervals suggests that the LM conduit had a long thermal history which allowed fractionation into chalcopyrite-rich and pyrrhotite-rich phases.

Exploration of the LM Project is being funded by Bitterroot Resources Ltd. (51%) and privately-owned joint venture partner Below Exploration Inc. (49%). Bitterroot and Below are currently drilling the fifth hole of the 2021 winter drill program, which is planned to comprise up to 2,400 meters of core drilling in 6 to 8 holes, before spring break-up.

Mr. Glenn W. Scott, CPG, is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this release. Mr. Nickolas Dudek, P.Geo, of C.J. Greig & Associates Ltd. is the Qualified Person responsible for the 3-dimensional modelling of the drill hole data.

