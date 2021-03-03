St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. - Early Warning Report

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104, The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

PIERREFONDS, QUÉBEC - François (Frank) Dumas of Pierrefonds, Québec, has subscribed an amount of 4, 413, 333 units of the company private securities offering, representing a total of 4,413,333 shares and 2,080,000 warrants at an execution price of $0.65 and 2,333,333 warrants at an execution price of $0.75. Those warrants St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX) (CNSX:SX.CN) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) are expected to expire on or before March 4, 2024. Mr. Dumas subscribed for a total of $2,440,000 in the current shares offering expected to close in the coming days.

Following this transaction, the number of common shares to be owned by Mr. Dumas in relation with this transaction will be of 13,400,565 common shares of St-Georges Eco-Mining or approximately 6.93% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding common shares.

Prior to such transactions, Mr. Dumas held, directly or indirectly or had control over, 8,987,232 common shares representing 5.2% of the common shares of the company and held 250,000 warrants and 2,000,000 options.

Assuming the exercise of the warrants and options, Mr. Dumas would control a total of 20,063,898 common shares or approximately 10.4% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding common shares on a post-conversion beneficial ownership basis.

These holdings will be evaluated and the investments increased or decreased as circumstances warrant.

A report respecting this acquisition will be electronically filed with the Securities Commission in each jurisdiction where the Issuer is reporting and will be available for viewing through the Internet at the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

François (Frank) Dumas

fdumas@dumasbancorp.com

+1.514.295.9878

1000, rue Sherbrooke Ouest, Suite 2700, Montréal, Québec H3A 3G4

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.