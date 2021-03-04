Pyx Resources Limited: Company Presentation, March 2021

Sydney, Australia - PYX Resources Ltd. (NSX:PYX) is a global mineral sands company and a leading producer of premium zircon listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia (in February 2020).PYX's flagship assets are the Mandiri and Tisma deposits which are located in the alluvium sediment rich region of Central Kalimantan, Indonesia.PYX has been in operation since 2015 at its Mandiri deposit Exploration has indicated the presence of, among other things, additional valuable heavy minerals such as rutile and ilmenite in both Mandiri and Tisma deposits.To view the company presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/K9441RX8





PYX Resources Ltd. (NSX:PYX) is a global producer of premium zircon listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia. The Company's flagship asset is the Mandiri mineral sands deposit, located in the alluvium sediment rich region of Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. Boasting the world's 5th largest producing deposit of zircon, PYX is a large-scale, near-surface open pit operation in production since 2015 and with exploration to date validating the presence of additional Valuable Heavy Minerals such as rutile, ilmenite among others within its mineral sands.





