Jazz Announces: Update on Exploration Activity at Vila Nova, Brazil; an Advertising and Investor Awareness Agreement with Investing News Network; and Issuance of Shares to Coltan Gold Minerals Inc.

Vancouver, March 3, 2021 - Jazz Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "JZR") (TSXV:JZR) wishes to announce that it has advanced an aggregate of US$1,000,000 to Eco Mining Oil and Gaz Drilling and Exploration (EIRELI) ("Eco") in connection with the Company's acquisition form Coltan Gold Minerals Inc. ("Coltan") of its interest in a joint venture royalty agreement (the "JVRA") between Coltan and Eco dated July 6, 2020, as amended, with respect to the Vila Nova Gold Project in Amapa, Brazil. Eco has engaged GE21, and independent mineral consulting firm, to undertake an exploration program in accordance with the Company's technical report dated September 22, 2020. The Company is pleased to announce that GE21 has commenced core drilling and sampling and trenching of tailings, and those activities continue on track. The Company has been advised that, to date, 1400m of diamond drilling has been completed. Core has been split, bagged and submitted for assaying to SGS Labs in Belo Horizonte. An updated report on the Vila Nova Project is forthcoming, when available.

Jazz Resources entered into an agreement with Dig Media Inc., doing business as "Investing News Network" ("INN") to implement an advertising and investor awareness campaign. INN, a private company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, with offices in Toronto, San Francisco and Perth, Australia, provides multi-platform advertising, promotional and media services to private and public companies. The campaign will commence in March 2021 and continue for 12 months. The Company will pay INN a cash fee of $36,000, plus applicable taxes. INN currently holds 144,000 shares and 144,000 warrants to purchase shares of the Company.

Further to the Company's news release of January 20, 2021, Coltan has provided notice to the Company of its election to receive 1,200,000 common shares of the Company, representing a portion of the balance of 2,975,000 common shares of the Company that Coltan is entitled to receive as consideration for the sale of its interest in the JVRA.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101, and reviewed and approved by Dr. Stewart A Jackson, PGeo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and independent of the Company.

