Tocvan Ventures Corp. Provides Update on Exploration at Pilar Gold-Silver Project Sonora, Mexico

Calgary, March 04, 2021. Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE:TOC) (CNSX:TOC.CN) ("Tocvan" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide an update on exploration at its flagship Pilar Gold-Silver Project. Work completed to date includes detailed mapping and sampling of key targets across the Project Area (Figure 1). The aim of the program is to advance key targets to drill ready status for a Phase II drill program. 150 rock chip samples have been collected to date, covering 60% of the property. Work will continue for the next two weeks followed by final planning for the next phase of drilling.

"We are very pleased with how rapidly our geologists are able to cover the area at Pilar," commented VP Exploration, Brodie Sutherland. "Historic drilling and mapping focused on the Main Zone, our geologists are now mapping and sampling beyond the Main Zone to help define our next drill targets. Among other targets, the 4 Trench Trend shows great potential with historic adits and shafts extending for over 350 meters, this is further backed by a trend of anomalous soils and rock samples that include 24 g/t Au and 172 g/t Ag. The overall trend continues to the southeast for 1,200 meters and to date has only been evaluated with reconnaissance soil and rock sampling. The potential to expand the area of known mineralization along strike and at depth at Pilar is excellent and we are excited to continue to advance the Project."

A video of the exploration program can be found here:

Summary of Key Target Areas:

Main Zone Extension

- 800 meter southeast extension of the Main Zone - Historic drillhole JES-18-03 13.5 m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag - 800 meters of anomalous soils with values ranging from 106 ppb to 911 ppb Au - Rock grab samples including 9.3 g/t Au and 76 g/t Ag



4-Trench

- 600 meter trend that includes the 4-Trench Zone highlighted by: - Historic drillhole K-16: 7.5 m @ 3.3 g/t Au and 31 g/t Ag - 600 meters of anomalous soils with values ranging from 118 ppb to 2,030 ppb Au - Rock grab samples including 24 g/t Au and 116 g/t Ag - Network of historic artisanal workings over a 350 meter strike





Click Image To View Full Size



Click Image To View Full Size

Photo 1. Geologists Overlooking the Pilar Property.



Click Image To View Full Size

Photo 2. Geologists sampling along mineralized corridors that include historic adits and shafts.

About the Pilar Property

The Pilar Gold-Silver property is interpreted as a structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal project hosted in andesite and rhyolite rocks. Three zones of mineralization have been identified in the north-west part of the property from historic surface work and drilling and are referred to as the Main Zone, North Hill and 4 Trench. Structural features and zones of mineralization within the structures follow an overall NW-SE trend of mineralization. Over 19,200 m of drilling have been completed to date. Significant results are highlighted below from previous operators:

- 17,700m of Historic Core & RC drilling. Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses): - 0.8 g/t Au over 61 m - 53.5g/t Au & 53 g/t Ag over 16.5 m - 9.6 g/t Au over 13 m - 10.2 g/t Au & 46 g/t Ag over 9 m - 2,650m of surface and trench channel sampling. Highlights include: - 55 g/t Au over 3 m - 28.6 g/t Au over 6 m - 3.4 g/t Au over 50 m - Soil and Rock sampling results from undrilled areas indicate mineralization extends towards the southeast from the Main Zone, North Hill Zone, and 4-Trench Zone.



Brodie A. Sutherland, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration mining company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan Ventures currently has approximately 25 million shares outstanding and is earning into two exciting opportunities. The Pilar Gold project in Sonora, Mexico and the Rogers Creek project in southern British Columbia, management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Derek A. Wood, President and CEO

Suite 1150 Iveagh House,

707 - 7th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6

Telephone: (403) 200-3569

Email: dwood@tocvan.ca

