Mawson Reports Drill Results From F11 Target, South East Mount Isa Project

VANCOUVER, March 4, 2021 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(FSE:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces the return of assays from the drilling of the F11 target 50 kilometres to the south of Cannington silver-zinc-lead mine in the Mount Isa block (Figure 1). Drill funding was supported by an AUD$200,000 grant under the Queensland State Government's Collaborative Exploration Initiative ("CEI").



Key points:

The drill hole targeted a combined gravity and magnetic anomaly below 318 metres of Mesozoic cover rocks;

Thirty-seven assay samples were taken in sulphidic intervals and zones of brittle chlorite-bearing alteration;

Nine of the twenty samples below 750 metres ranged between 61 ppm and 8,660 ppm and averaged 1,202 ppm copper associated with texturally late sulphidic hydrothermal alteration;

Samples from a 43 metre wide zone of brittle faults, fractures and cataclastic zones with pyrite-sericite-chlorite-graphite as the dominant alteration are weakly anomalous in base and precious metals and will be the subject of further investigation in 2021

Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states: "Anomalous copper is always encouraging, and the results of this drill hole reinforce the strong prospectivity of the Eastern Succession in the Mount Isa Block with this, the only drill hole, to be ever drilled into basement rocks within a 10 kilometre radius. Mawson will further examine the drilling results, in particular the lower 100 metres of the drill core, and work it back into our newly collected (2019) gravity and magnetic datasets to develop further targets."

The drill hole (MQDDH001; Table 1 for collar information) was completed in October 2020 and drilled to 849.7 metres with basement rocks intersected at 318 metres. Based on results of Mawson's gravity and magnetic surveys, the target source was modelled below the basement-cover contact within amphibolite facies metamorphic rocks to test a coherent and large undrilled multi-point 1.95 mgal residual gravity anomaly with an adjacent magnetic high. The anomaly has a shallow peak of 700 metres depth and average depth of 1,000-1,500 metres. Iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) and Broken Hill-type silver-lead-zinc systems are the main target styles within Mawson's Isa Southeast Project. The pyritic carbonaceous fault zone intersected is possibly an extension of the regionally significant Cloncurry Fault (see photos 1 & 2).

The lower part of the drill hole below 750 metres contains most of the sulphides of interest, in particular pyrrhotite-rich zones with veinlets and disseminated chalcopyrite hosted by potassic-altered metasediments and mafic rocks. It is within these zones that the anomalous copper, arsenic, silver and zinc occur (Tables 2 & 3). From 750 to 838.8 metres downhole, 20 selective samples, representing 12.7 metres of drill core assayed from 61 ppm - 8,660 ppm and averaged 1,202 ppm copper, 0.02 ppm - 0.70 ppm and averaged 0.27 ppm silver and 31.7 ppm - 237 ppm and averaged 109 ppm zinc. Gold results were low with a maximum value of 20 ppb. The increase in copper and associated elements lower in the drill hole and the strong correlation with the emplacement and sulphidic alteration of pegmatites is an encouraging sign for development of further mineralization in the area. Texturally late sulphide enrichment and/or mobilization is a feature of mineralization styles in the Eastern Succession, largely driven by fluids derived from the Williams-Naraku igneous suite (for example photos 3 & 4).

A project in conjunction with James Cook University will be conducted in 2021 to compare MQDDH001 results with other Mount Isa Eastern Succession mineral systems. These results will be integrated with our newly collected (2019) gravity and magnetic datasets across Mawson's Southeast Mt Isa project exploration permits to develop new drill targets.

Technical Background

Drill hole collar coordinates are shown in Table 1 and selected assay results in Table 2. Representative photographs are shown in Photos 1-4 (the same photos as reported in Mawson press release of December 07, 2020). The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 95% of the sampled thickness. One drill rig from "DDH1 Drilling" was used in the drill program. Core diameter was NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging, core intervals were selectively sampled for assay. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Assay samples were photographed individually and submitted to ALSGlobal laboratory in Brisbane. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis use four acid digest and ICP-MS methods. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known content and blanks within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, ALSGlobal inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process. The true widths of mineralized intersections is approximately 80-90% of drilled widths.

Qualified Person

Dr. Nick Cook (FAusIMM), Chief Geologist for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW)(FSE:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Ltd. is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. The Mount Isa exploration permits and the Victorian project acquisition provides Mawson with a strategic and diversified portfolio of high-quality gold exploration assets in two safe jurisdictions.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Table 1: Collar Information for drill hole MQDDH001 at Southeast Isa Project (Coordinate system GDA94, Zone54). HoleID East North RL Dip Az Depth (m) Permit Comment MQDDH001 505762 7535004 -75 270 849.7 EL26940 Target based on inversion of ground gravity and airborne magnetic data

Table 2: Assay results from MQDDH001 showing a selection of elements. From To Width Sample Notes Cu ppm Zn ppm S % Au_ppm Ag_ppm As_ppm 408 414 6 61008042 qtz-fsp-bi-musc - chips 85 39.1 0.3 <0.01 0.069 3.7 414 420 6 61008043 qtz-fsp-bi-musc - chips 36.3 40.7 0.18 <0.01 0.041 2.7 436.4 436.75 0.35 61008001 Schlieren granite 118.5 29.4 0.24 <0.01 0.05 1.9 437.1 437.4 0.3 61008002 Amphibolite 157 70.9 0.25 0.01 0.027 12.6 467.6 468 0.4 61008003 Amphibolite 109 141 0.11 0.01 0.108 1.1 500.95 501.45 0.5 61008004 schlieren-bearing peg/granite 9.51 46.3 0.03 0.01 0.019 0.5 552.6 552.9 0.3 61008005 sheared sericitic chloritic fault rock 14.9 68 0.06 0.01 0.02 0.4 567.2 567.5 0.3 61008006 Granite 10.6 15.5 0.02 <0.01 0.007 0.3 568.2 568.3 0.1 61008007 pyritic psammitic granoblastic texture 33.1 47.7 0.14 0.01 0.014 0.3 608.7 609.1 0.4 61008008 ?altered and pyritic fractured ?metased? 98.7 8.1 0.19 0.02 0.027 0.3 610.3 610.6 0.3 61008009 graphitic cataclasite (pyritic) 208 300 0.84 0.01 0.1 3.2 623.85 624.15 0.3 61008012 Probable amphibolite - py + po 561 120 2.22 <0.01 0.145 12.2 642.15 642.45 0.3 61008013 pyritic psammite 245 147.5 3.94 0.01 0.342 1.5 644.7 645.15 0.45 61008014 pyritic psammite, possibly with other metallic mineral 335 210 3.32 0.02 0.171 1.3 648.6 649.4 0.8 61008015 sulphide and ser-chl pegmatite 326 17.2 1.1 0.02 0.039 0.6 657.9 658.5 0.6 61008017 Amphibolite with sulphide - peg margin 147.5 139.5 0.84 <0.01 0.032 0.5 665.95 666.2 0.25 61008018 graphitic psammopelite with py, ?chl, trace ccp 478 28.9 1.58 <0.01 0.119 1.1 752.7 753.5 0.8 61008020 chl altered and sulphide-rich amph 1885 103.5 9.92 <0.01 0.533 16.7 753.5 754.15 0.65 61008021 chl altered and sulphide-rich amph 1660 138.5 3.98 0.01 0.388 4.2 755.35 756.2 0.85 61008022 pegmatite and altered amph margin - sulphidic 2340 173 8.02 0.01 0.684 14.2 758.9 759.6 0.7 61008040 sulphidic psammite + peg 1095 115 2.4 <0.01 0.151 6.6 759.6 759.9 0.3 61008041 po - qtz - fspar cp pegmatite 8660 115 9.79 0.01 0.703 5.8 773 774 1 61008023 sulphidic psammite 442 113 2.43 0.01 0.086 0.9 774 775 1 61008024 sulphidic psammite 328 132.5 2.09 <0.01 0.089 2.2 775 776 1 61008025 sulphidic psammite 335 76 1.25 0.02 0.226 2.4 781.5 781.8 0.3 61008026 chl-py altered pegmatite 713 35 1.14 <0.01 0.151 0.9 789 789.4 0.4 61008039 ?K-feldspar altered amphibolite 276 237 0.33 <0.01 0.063 1 793 793.45 0.45 61008027 altered (chl) pyritic amph 1090 85.8 4.81 0.01 0.27 0.8 795.4 796 0.6 61008028 altered (chl) pyritic amph 481 145.5 1.4 <0.01 0.114 1.5 814 814.7 0.7 61008030 qtz-po zone in amph 849 54.2 18.35 0.01 0.354 2.5 816.4 816.9 0.5 61008031 py-bearing edge amph grading into faulted/cataclasite zone 305 152 1.25 <0.01 0.159 2.8 817 817.5 0.5 61008032 cataclastic & broken amph margin 132 77.8 0.58 <0.01 0.135 1.6 823.8 824.15 0.35 61008038 sulphide-bearing psammite + unk metallic mineral 449 50.4 1.6 0.01 0.238 3.3 829 830 1 61008033 sulphidic retrogressed pegmatite 404 34 1.55 <0.01 0.133 1 830 831 1 61008034 sulphidic retrogressed pegmatite 354 31.7 1.28 <0.01 0.103 0.7 832.1 832.5 0.4 61008035 sulphidic retrogressed pegmatite 2190 124 2.77 <0.01 0.702 0.5 838.6 838.8 0.2 61008036 sill-bi pelite 61.1 183 0.13 <0.01 0.018 55.6

Table 3: Basic statistics of assay results from Table 2 Depth Statistics Cu ppm Zn ppm S % Au_ppm Ag_ppm As_ppm from 408 m - 666.2 m max 561.0 300.0 3.9 0.0 0.3 12.6 min 9.5 8.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 average 174.9 86.5 0.9 0.0 0.1 2.6 count 17 17 17 10 17 17 drill metres sampled 30.3 from 752.7 m - 838.8 m max 8660.0 237.0 18.4 0.02 0.70 55.6 min 61.1 31.7 0.1 0.01 0.02 0.5 average 1202.5 108.8 3.8 0.01 0.27 6.3 count 20 20 20 8 20.00 20 drill metres sampled 12.7



|Figure 1: Map of the Mount Isa SE project showing exploration permits, other tenement holders, limit to outcropping area, gravity structures and the location of the F11 drill target.



Photo 1: Quartz-carbonate-chlorite-graphite veined within zone of sericite-pyrite-chlorite alteration (from sample interval 610.3-610.6 metres).





Photo 2: Rotated cataclastic "ball" comprising chlorite, graphite, quartz and carbonate from within broad faulted and veined zone of sericite-pyrite-chlorite alteration (611.4 metres).



Photo 3: Abundant pyrrhotite and quartz with trace chalcopyrite and pyrite associated with chlorite-pyrite-quartz shear (left side of core; from sample interval 814.0-814.7 metres; 0.085 wt % Cu).



Photo 4: Fracture-controlled biotite-sericite-pyrite alteration with trace chalcopyrite associated with quartz-carbonate veining from sample interval 832.1-832.5 metres (0.22 wt % Cu).

