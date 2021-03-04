Hut 8 Mining Announces Release Date for Full Year End Financials 2020: March 25th 2021

TORONTO, March 4, 2021 - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX: HUT) is pleased to announce Hut 8 full year end financials (2020) will be released on Thursday, March 25th 2021. The Company will host a shareholder call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on March 25th 2021. Shareholders will hear Hut 8 Executives review the fourth quarter financial results and fiscal 2020 year end, in addition to a market outlook.

Hut 8's 2020 year-end earnings results will be shared via press release and on the Company's website at hut8mining.com by 10 a.m. eastern time on March 4, 2021. Those wishing to join via telephone should dial in 5 mins early to: 1 (866) 251-5508, conference code: 50120647. Those joining from the US should dial 1 (888) 771-4371 conference code: 50120647.

"We are proudly Canadian and hold the highest amount of self-mined bitcoin of any publicly traded mining company in the world. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed mining capacities in its class, and is actively mining Bitcoin today. We are excited to share Hut 8's year-end results for fiscal 2020 with the public." said Jaime Leverton, CEO, Hut 8. "Our new leadership team is focused on growth, innovation and increased revenue diversification. We look forward to announcing our results to date, and showcasing Hut 8's strength and momentum."

About Hut 8: Hut 8 is one of North America's oldest and largest bitcoin miners. Hut has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and is Top 5 largest holders of self-mined Bitcoin of publicly traded companies in the world. Recently ranked 11th (of 10,000) on the 2021 OTCQX® Best 50, the Hut 8 leadership team is continually looking for ways to challenge traditional approaches in order to find innovative, powerful, industry-leading solutions - a mindset now being applied to their Revenue diversification, ESG and carbon footprint reduction strategy. Stick with the company that has a plan for how to #grow Shareholder value regardless of #BTC market direction. #HodltheHut.

The Company's common shares are listed under the symbol "HUT" on the TSX and as "HUTMF" on the OTCQX Exchange.

