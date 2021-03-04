Neo Lithium Announces Filing of Preliminary Short-Form Prospectus for Previously Completed Special Warrant Financing

TORONTO, March 4, 2021 - Neo Lithium Corp. ("Neo Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV: NLC) (OTCQX: NTTHF) (FSE: NE2) is pleased to announce that it has filed and obtained a receipt for a preliminary short form prospectus (the "Preliminary Prospectus") in the provinces of Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and Nova Scotia (the "Qualifying Jurisdictions") in connection with its private placement of 9,900,000 special warrants (the "Special Warrants") for gross proceeds of $30,195,000 (the "Offering") completed on February 10, 2021. The Preliminary Prospectus relates to the qualification for distribution of the 9,900,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, an "Underlying Share") underlying the Special Warrants. All unexercised Special Warrants will be deemed to be exercised for Underlying Shares for no additional consideration and without further action on the part of the holders on the earlier of (i) June 11, 2021 and (ii) the second business day after a receipt or deemed receipt is issued for a (final) short form prospectus by the securities regulatory authorities in each of the Qualifying Jurisdictions qualifying the Underlying Shares for distribution. No additional Special Warrants are being offered for sale in connection with the Preliminary Prospectus and no additional funds are to be received by the Company from the distribution of the Underlying Shares. The Offering was led by Stifel GMP, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Paradigm Capital Inc. and Eight Capital (together with Stifel GMP, the "Underwriters").

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund development work at the 3Q Lithium Project located in Catamarca, Argentina and for working capital and general corporate purposes. More specifically, the Company intends to use the majority of the net proceeds to advance the construction of the concentration pond system at a commercial scale with a view to accelerating future production from the 3Q Project, as further described in the Preliminary Prospectus. As at the date of this press release the Company has a significant cash position of approximately C$59 million. The Company currently has 128,068,784 shares outstanding and including the future exercise of the Special Warrant deal the Company will have 137,968,784 shares outstanding.

The completion of the Offering was announced on February 10, 2021. A copy of the Preliminary Prospectus and of the press release announcing the completion of the Offering are each available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

In addition, and as previously announced by the Company, a subsidiary of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited ("CATL"), has provided notice of its intention to exercise its right to maintain its pro rata equity interest in the Company by subscribing for additional common shares of the Company pursuant to a contractual participation right under an investor rights agreement between CATL and the Company on substantially equivalent terms to the Offering. The private placement with CATL is scheduled to close in March 2021 hereof and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including customary approval from the government of the People's Republic of China, the approval of the TSXV and any required securities regulatory authorities, and the execution of a subscription agreement.

About Neo Lithium Corp.

Neo Lithium Corp. has quickly become a prominent new name in lithium brine development by virtue of its high quality 3Q Project and experienced team. Neo Lithium is rapidly advancing its 100% owned 3Q Project - a unique high-grade lithium brine lake and salar complex in Latin America's "Lithium Triangle".

The 3Q Project is located in Catamarca Province, the largest lithium producing area in Argentina covering approximately 35,000 ha including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 ha.

Additional information regarding Neo Lithium Corp. is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and at its website at www.neolithium.ca, including various pictures of ongoing work at the project.

