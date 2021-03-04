Norsemont Launches New Website

Vancouver, March 4th, 2021 - Norsemont Mining Inc. (CSE:NOM) (OTC:NRRSF) (FWB:LXZ1) ("Norsemont" or the "Company") is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.norsemont.com. We recently acquired the www.norsemont.com domain name. The new site features a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality and easy access to essential information to help shareholders make well-informed decisions.

Norsemont's new website will be updated on a regular basis with company news, regulatory changes, essential shareholder information, and corporate milestones. Along with the new website, an updated version of the company's corporate presentation has been made available to all visitors.

Marc Levy, CEO, commented, "Our goal with this new website is to provide shareholders and visitors an informative portal that will help them grasp a better understanding of our Choquelimpie gold and silver project."

About Norsemont Mining

We are experienced natural resource professionals focused on growing shareholder value and fast tracking our flagship project through to bankable feasibility. Norsemont Mining owns a 100% interest in the Choquelimpie Gold - Silver Project in Northern Chile, a previously permitted gold and silver mine. Choquelimpie has over 1,700 drill holes, with significant existing infrastructure.

