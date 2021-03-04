San Lorenzo's Copper Focus to Centre on Its Large Scale Copper - Gold Porphyry Salvadora Project

Calgary, March 4, 2021 - San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo" or the "Company") (tsxv:slg) announces that its upcoming exploration programmes will focus on copper on its 100% owned Salvadora Project ("Salvadora") located in Chile. Salvadora is 8,796 hectares and geologically it is situated in one of the productive copper belts in Chile and approximately 15 km from the world class El Salvador open pit copper-gold mine. The Company also announces that its newly designed website with additional information on the Company and its projects can be found at www.sanlorenzogold.com. In addition to Salvadora the Company will also be conducting exploration on it high grade gold Nancagua Project.



Salvadora Copper - Gold Project Highlights

- Potential to discover large bulk mineable copper - gold porphyry - 15 km from world class billion tonne El Salvador copper - gold porphyry mine - Geology is very similar to El Salvador mine - 100% owned by San Lorenzo - no NSR's - Property has not been fully and systematically explored - Previous exploration including drilling has returned encouraging copper grades - Located at relatively low elevation and readily accessible year round



Initial exploration at Salvadora will consist of Induced Polarization ("IP") and magnetometer ("MAG") geophysical surveys. IP is an important tool in outlining disseminated mineralization in porphyry systems similar to Salvadora. To date only a small portion of Salvadora has been surveyed using IP but the limited work has produced strong anomalies. MAG has not been done at Salvadora and a MAG survey combined with a large IP survey will add to the Company's knowledge of the mineralizing system at Salvadora and will assist in outlining diamond drill targets.

The Company's Nancagua Property is a high grade gold epithermal vein system with approximately six linear kilometres of veins. The first programme at Nancagua will follow up on previous surface sampling that indicates a new area of gold mineralization on the Property.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Terence Walker, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

About San Lorenzo Gold Corp.

San Lorenzo Gold is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties. The Company currently has two 100% owned properties in Chile: Salvadora and Nancagua. The Salvadora property is being explored for large scale copper-gold porphyry and Nancagua is a high grade epithermal gold property.

