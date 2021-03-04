Global Energy Metals to Showcase Battery Metals Investment Exposure Including Recent Copper, Nickel and Cobalt Acquisitions During Virtual PDAC 2021

Vancouver, March 4, 2021 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC") is pleased to announce that the Company will be showcasing its investment exposure to the electrified future through its growing portfolio of jurisdictionally-safe, battery metals projects during the PDAC International Convention, Trade Show & Investors Exchange being held virtually March 8th thru 11th, 2021.

Company representatives will be available daily at the Global Energy Metals Corp. booth within the Investors Exchange Exhibitor Portal from March 8th to 11th during the virtual conference.

One-on-one meeting with management can be scheduled using the online booking details within the virtual exhibitor portal.

GEMC has recently announced a series of corporate building milestones, including a fifty percent interest in a portfolio of copper-silver and copper-nickel-cobalt projects located in Idaho, USA and Quebec, Canada, a strategic investment in an advanced and highly prospective nickel project in Norway, the strengthening of team and capital markets experience, and the monetization of the Company's Australian-based battery mineral asset portfolio allowing for a meaningful interest in Electric Royalites, all within the scope of providing shareholders with a way to participate in and gain exposure to this highly leveraged segment of the next wave in battery supply chain investment as the world transitions to sustainable clean energy using battery technology.

Global Energy Metals is developing a strong, diversified portfolio of strategic battery mineral projects and believes its projects are well positioned for further exploration and development at a time when there is renewed interest in the battery minerals sector as price fundamentals are realigning due to the much anticipated surge in demand and market growth that is supported by a global movement towards electric vehicle and new energy storage adoption.

Global Energy Metals' current portfolio of cobalt, copper and nickel holdings is well exposed to this global transition towards a lower-carbon economy.

Figure 1. Pipeline of Growth Stage Battery Metal Projects in Top-Tier Mining Jurisdictions.



Nevada, USA

- Tops the world for investment based on the Investment Attractiveness Index by the Fraser Institute. - 85% interest in the Lovelock Cobalt-Nickel Mine & Treasure Box Projects.

Idaho, USA

- Ranked 9th in the world for investment based on the Investment Attractiveness Index by Fraser Institute, Idaho is a jurisdiction that continues to attract investment including numerous financings and transactions. - LOI to acquire a 50% working interest in the Monument Peak Copper-Silver-Gold Project.

Queensland, Australia

- Considering both policy & mineral potential, Australia is the most attractive region in the world for mining investment according to the Fraser Institute. - 100% interest in the Millennium Cobalt-Copper-Gold Project & the Mount Isa Projects.

Rana, Norway

- Norway continues to lead the charge in electric vehicle adoption and is leveraging its plentiful renewable green energy sources to establish a European presence as a sustainable battery manufacturing hub. - LOI to acquire a 10% interest and 1% NSR on the Råna Nickel Project and past-producing Bruvann Mine.

Ontario, Canada

- The combination of natural resources and a highly-skilled workforce creates a unique opportunity for Canada to become a major player in a sustainable value chain for battery materials. - 70% interest in the Werner Lake Cobalt-Copper Project.

Quebec, Canada

- The province strongly supports and encourages mining exploration and investment and remains committed to building a clean energy future that will support the natural resource sectors through commitment to its environmental record, economic growth and the creation of good-quality jobs. - LOI to acquire a 50% working interest in the Chance Lake Ni-Co-Cu project in Nunavik Region, Quebec and the Amiral Ni-Cu-PGE project in Grenville Region, Quebec.

GEMC's management believes these projects and other corporate building accomplishments along with upcoming catalysts should significantly increase the Company's long-term growth outlook and enhance its access to not only capital but also strategic partnerships seeking exposure to jurisdictionally safe battery metals.

Private Placement:

The Company previously announced a private placement offering, subject to Exchange approval, for a minimum of 2,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Unit (the "Offering"), with each Unit comprised of one share and one transferrable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each transferrable warrant will be exercisable to purchase an additional share of the Company for a period of 24 months from the closing date at a price of CAD$0.30, subject to acceleration.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the acquisition of the Monument Peak, Amiral and Chance Lake projects (the "Acquisition") as well as for business development and working capital purposes.

For details on the financing and Acquisition please refer to the Company's news release dated March 2, 2021.

Additionally, the Company wishes to report that the B.C. Registrar of Companies has granted an extension of 4 months to October 31, 2021, for GEMC to hold its annual general shareholder meeting as required to be held under the BC Business Corporations Act.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTC:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals is focused on offering investment exposure to the raw materials deemed critical for the growing rechargeable battery market, by building a diversified global portfolio of battery mineral assets including project stakes and sector specific equity positions. GEMC anticipates growing its business through the acquisition and development of battery mineral projects alongside key strategic partners. The Company holds 100% of the Millennium Cobalt Project and two neighbouring discovery stage exploration-stage cobalt assets in Mount Isa, Australia positioning it as a leading cobalt-copper explorer and developer in the famed mining district in Queensland, Australia. The Company holds an 85% interest in two battery mineral projects, the Lovelock Cobalt Mine and Treasure Box Project, located on the doorstep of the world's largest lithium-ion battery production plant, GigaNevada that Tesla Motors Ltd. and partner Panasonic Corp. have built in Nevada, USA. Additionally, the Company holds a 70% interest in the past-producing Werner Lake Cobalt Mine project in Ontario, Canada.

