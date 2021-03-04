Acceleration of Expiry Dates of Certain Warrants

Montréal, March 4, 2021 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX) (CNSX:SX.CN) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) would like to correct the expiry dates previously disclosed regarding the acceleration of certain warrants.

This Press Release was previously disseminated by other means and published on the CSE web page on March 3, 2021.

Having met their respective trigger conditions, the Company has elected to exercise its right to accelerate the expiry date of all outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Accelerated Warrants") of the Corporation issued on or before November 1, 2020, to April 5, 2021, as detailed in the following table:

--------------------------------------------------------------------- |Issue Date |Numbers |Exercise|Current |Revised | | |of |Price |Expiry |Expiry | | |Warrants | |Date |Date | |-------------------------------------------------------------------| |November |3,700,000|$0.185 |November 29, 2021|April 5, 2021| |29, 2019 | | | | | |-------------------------------------------------------------------| |November |413,000 |$0.20 |November 29, 2021|April 5, 2021| |29, 2019 | | | | | |-------------------------------------------------------------------| |December |250,000 |$0.185 |December 18, 2021|April 5, 2021| |18, 2019 | | | | | |-------------------------------------------------------------------| |December |204,800 |$0.20 |December 18, 2021|April 5, 2021| |18, 2019 | | | | | |-------------------------------------------------------------------| |January 17, 2020|600,000 |$0.185 |January 17, 2022 |April 5, 2021| |-------------------------------------------------------------------| |January 17, 2020|25,000 |$0.20 |January 17, 2022 |April 5, 2021| |-------------------------------------------------------------------| |TOTAL |5,192,800| | | | ---------------------------------------------------------------------

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Neha E. Tally"

NEHA EDAH TALLY

Corporate Secretary

About St-Georges

St-Georges is developing new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining industry. The Company controls all the active mineral tenures in Iceland. It also explores for nickel & PGEs on the Julie Nickel Project and the Manicougan Palladium Project on the Québec's North Shore. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX, on the US OTC under the Symbol SXOOF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.