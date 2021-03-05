Deep Yellow Limited: 31 December 2020 Half-Year Financial Report

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. 's (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) activities for the six-month period to 31 December 2020 continued advancing both the Company's Namibian Projects and completion of the Tumas Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), together with continued M&A efforts.Key achievements:- Tumas PFS completed and presented to the Board in January, post-reporting period, with approval given for commencement of a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).- Tumas PFS incorporated uranium resources from parts of the Tumas 1, 2 and 3 ore bodies with resource estimations redefined using a 100ppm lower cut-off applying Multiple Indicator Kriging as the estimation method.- Infill resource upgrade drilling in support of the PFS completed at Tumas 3 with exploration focusing towards the west in the Tubas mineralised area.- JOGMEC completed A$4.5M earn-in obligation in September with drilling identifying a prospect of significance at Barking Gecko. JOGMEC continues to contribute to the JV.To view the full half year report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/CF6AYME6





