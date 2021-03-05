Deep Yellow Limited: 31 December 2020 Half-Year Financial Report

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd.'s (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) activities for the six-month period to 31 December 2020 continued advancing both the Company's Namibian Projects and completion of the Tumas Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), together with continued M&A efforts.
Key achievements:
- Tumas PFS completed and presented to the Board in January, post-reporting period, with approval given for commencement of a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).
- Tumas PFS incorporated uranium resources from parts of the Tumas 1, 2 and 3 ore bodies with resource estimations redefined using a 100ppm lower cut-off applying Multiple Indicator Kriging as the estimation method.
- Infill resource upgrade drilling in support of the PFS completed at Tumas 3 with exploration focusing towards the west in the Tubas mineralised area.
- JOGMEC completed A$4.5M earn-in obligation in September with drilling identifying a prospect of significance at Barking Gecko. JOGMEC continues to contribute to the JV.
To view the full half year report, please visit: https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/CF6AYME6
About Deep Yellow Limited:
Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!