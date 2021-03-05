Raul Sanabria Appointed Director and President of Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc.

Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc.

1008 - 409 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2

Telephone (604) 689-5002 Fax: (604) 689-5003

TSX-V: BGS

VANCOUVER, March 5, 2021 - Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc. (TSXV: BGS) ("Baroyeca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Raul Sanabria, M.Sc., EurGeol. and P.Geo., has been appointed a director and President of the Company.

Raul has more than 20 years of progressive experience in the mining and exploration industry worldwide with a long trail of discoveries to his credit. He has worked in Europe, West Africa, Canada and in several countries of Central and South America, mainly exploring for precious metals. Raul has been continuously developing projects in Colombia since 2010. He is an early mover in private mining projects in Colombia, such as Condor Precious Metals Inc., developing the Santa Ana project until its sale to Red Eagle Mining; Malabar Gold Corp./Minera Fortuna and Minera Colibri Gold SAS. He consolidated and assisted materializing ASM Fluorspar mining in Utah into Ares Strategic Mining, where he currently serves as VP Exploration. Recently held senior exploration positions for Rover Metals Corp, Victoria Gold Corp, Tudor Gold Corp and Red Eagle Exploration (Colombia projects), former VP Exploration of American Creek Resources, G4G Resources, Northern Iron Corp, and Principal Geologist and CEO for Condor Precious Metals Inc. He has a M.Sc. Geology by the Universidad Complutense de Madrid (Spain) with completed thesis in Fe-REE-Skarn deposits and is Qualified Person for NI43-101 purposes (P.Geo, EurGeol.)

Rick Wilson, CEO commented: "We are very pleased that Raul has agreed to join our board of directors and assume the role of President of the Company. Raul's extensive experience with precious metals deposits in Colombia will be a tremendous asset as the Company moves forward with the development of its recently acquired properties."

About Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc.

Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on high-grade silver and gold projects located in Colombia. Baroyeca's flagship asset is the high-grade Atocha Silver-Gold Project located in Tolima Department, Colombia. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Barbara Property, Bolivar Department, Colombia, which is renowned for its high-grade gold mineralization and vein density. Current exploration activities on the Santa Barbara Property involve the bulk sampling of vein structures, which material then feeds into a trial production facility which has consistently been producing gold for over a year. The revenue from the sale of produced gold defrays part of the operating costs. The Company is planning to expand these activities.

Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc.

Per: "Richard Wilson"

Richard Wilson, President and CEO

