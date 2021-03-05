Red Metal Resources to Exhibit at PDAC 2021

Thunder Bay, March 5, 2021 - Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTC Pink: RMES) (the "Company" or "Red Metal") is pleased to announce that the Company will be exhibiting at the annual PDAC 2021 Convention, the world's premier mineral exploration and mining event, which will be held virtually this year from Monday, March 8th until Thursday, March 11th.

The General Public will be able to visit the Company's virtual booth in the Investor Exchange to view Red Metals' most up-to-date presentation and to arrange one-on-one meetings with Red Metal's president, Caitlin Jeffs.

To access Red Metal's virtual booth please follow this link: Red Metal - PDAC Virtual Convention 2021.

About Red Metal Resources Ltd.

Red Metal Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on aggressive growth through acquiring, exploring and developing copper-cobalt-gold assets in Chile. The Company's projects are located in the prolific Candelaria iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt of Chile's coastal Cordillera. Red Metal is quoted on the OTC Link alternative trading system on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol RMES.

For more information, visit www.redmetalresources.com.

Contact:

Red Metal Resources Ltd.

Caitlin Jeffs, P.Geo, CEO

1-866-907-5403

www.redmetalresources.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76157