Tarachi Commences Second Phase of Drilling at the Historic La Dura Mine in Sonora, Mexico and Appoints a New Transfer Agent

VANCOUVER, March 5, 2021 - Tarachi Gold Corp. (CSE: TRG) (PINK: TRGGF) (Frankfurt: 4RZ) ("Tarachi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the second phase of underground drilling at the historic La Dura mine on March 1, 2021. The success of the 2020 underground drilling program by Tarachi in holes JAB-20-06/07 demonstrated the potential of the La Dura Zone to continue plunging to the south as indicated in Figure #1. The program entails the completion of four HQ diamond drill holes testing the eastern limits of the zone and exploring its continuation to the south as seen in Figure #2.

In addition to the underground drilling at La Dura, a surface RC drill rig will be mobilized to the Jabali mineral concession in mid-March to test the 400m-long area between the La Dura mine and the artisanal workings at Zaragoza as seen in Figure #3. The priority target in this region is the potential intersection of the main N-S trend with the mineralized Baby Doll zone that appears to trend NE.

Tarachi CEO, Cameron Tymstra stated: "We are looking forward to returning to Jabali with the drill crews to continue exploring around the La Dura mine and to test the 400m-long corridor between La Dura and the Zaragoza workings for the potential to host a mineral resource. With many of the World's economic gold deposits occurring around the intersection of structures, we are keen to bring a surface drill rig in to explore around the interpreted intersection of the two mineralized structures on the property."

Jabali

The Jabali concession is located 6km west from Alamos Gold's Mulatos mine, a heap leach operation that has produced over 2Moz of gold since 2005 and still contains an estimated 4Moz of gold in reserves and resources. Jabali is host to the historic La Dura underground mine where an estimated 100,000t of ore grading 3g/t Au was previously mined. The La Dura workings are in an intensively silicified and brecciated rhyolite.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Core samples were selected by a geologist and sawed in half. One half of the core remains in the core tray and the other half is placed into a plastic bag. Sample tags were submitted into each bag before being sealed and stored at the campsite in a secure area and were later transported by company truck directly to the Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories (BVM) in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. At the laboratory, the samples were dried, crushed and pulverized with the pulps being sent airfreight for analysis to BVM in Vancouver, B.C. for 37-element ICP analysis after modified aqua regia digestion. Gold assays are done in Hermosillo by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish.

Samples were checked using a 50-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish for samples greater than 10ppm Au and 1Kg metallic fire assay with duplicate minus fraction analyzed. Both Hermosillo and Vancouver BVM facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 accredited. Laboratory control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were inserted by the laboratory into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the quality assurance/quality control protocol.

Change of Transfer Agent

The Company has changed its transfer agent to Odyssey Trust Company as of the close of business on March 5, 2021. For information about Odyssey Trust, please visit their website https://odysseytrust.com/. If you have any questions, you can reach to Odyssey directly by visiting www.odysseycontact.com.

About Tarachi Gold

Tarachi Gold is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company's Tarachi project covers 3,708ha of highly prospective mineral concessions in the Sierra Madre gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Alamos Gold's Mulatos mine and Agnico Eagle's La India mine. Tarachi is also in the process of acquiring the Magistral Mill and tailings project in Durango, Mexico. Magistral includes a 1,000tpd mill and a non- NI 43-101 compliant tailings resource estimated to contain 1.3Mt at 2.05g/t Au which would provide the Company with a near-term pathway to gold production.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P.Geo, VP Exploration and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

