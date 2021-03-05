First Majestic Awarded as Socially Responsible Business in Mexico

VANCOUVER, March 05, 2021 - First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG: NYSE; FR: TSX) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce that its three operating mines in Mexico, the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and La Encantada Silver Mine have all been awarded with the 2021 Socially Responsible Business Distinction Award (the "Award"), also known as the Empresa Socialmente Responsable Award, for best sustainability practices.



Presented annually by the Mexican Centre for Philanthropy ("CEMEFI") and the Alliance for Corporate Social Responsibility ("ALIARSE"), this Award recognizes First Majestic for its corporate ethics and good governance practices and also recognizes the Company for its dedication to the social and environmental landscapes in which it operates. The Award affirms First Majestic's position as a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility, and was achieved through demonstrating continued transparency, environmental stewardship, and sustainability within its operations in Mexico.

The San Dimas operation, located in the state of Durango, received the Award for the tenth consecutive year; the Santa Elena operation, located in the state of Sonora, received the Award for the seventh consecutive year; and the La Encantada operation, located in the state of Coahuila, received the distinction for the first time.

"I am proud of First Majestic's commitment to positive and long-lasting impact across the communities where we work," said Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO of First Majestic. "Social management is a core tenet of the Company and it is continually ingrained in our operations. Being recognized by CEMEFI and ALIARSE emphasizes our daily focus on creating opportunities for social, economic and environmental development. This Award is proudly shared with the communities where we work."

