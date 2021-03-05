VanadiumCorp Announces Ticker Symbol Change to "VRBFF" on the United States OTC Markets

Vancouver, March 5, 2021 - VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSXV: VRB) (OTCQB: VRBFF) (FSE: NWN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has changed its ticker symbol from APAFF to VRBFF on the United States OTC Markets effective immediately.
No action is required by current shareholders relative to the ticker symbol change.
About VanadiumCorp
VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is an integrated green technology company with strategic vanadium mineral deposit assets. VanadiumCorp is focused on commercializing disruptive technologies to process mineral concentrates, produce and regenerate vanadium battery electrolytes sustainably, and construct next-generation vanadium redox flow-battery "VRFB" systems. VRFBs are 100% green technology from mine or waste to battery when hydrometallurgical processes produce the vanadium source commodity. (See VanadiumCorp's 100% owned & patented "VEPT" green process technology).
Proven VRFB technologies improve renewable energy efficiencies by storing temporary energy surpluses and feeding them back into the electrical grid as required. VanadiumCorp also wholly owns one of the largest and metallurgically favourable vanadium mineral deposits in the world, located in mining-friendly Quebec, Canada.
On behalf of the board of VanadiumCorp:
Adriaan Bakker President and Chief Executive Officer
For more information contact:
Adriaan Bakker, President and CEO, VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSXV: VRB) By phone: 604-385-4489 By email: ab@vanadiumcorp.com Website: www.vanadiumcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76232
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!