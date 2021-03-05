Bam Bam Drill Holes Indicate Supergene Copper Enrichment Below the Oxide Mineralization at Majuba Hill, Nevada Porphyry Project

Vancouver, March 5, 2021 - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to report that logging and interpretation of copper mineralogy and assays in recent and historic core at Majuba Hill indicates enrichment of copper grades below the known zones of copper oxidation.





Cross section showing copper oxide zones and postulated enrichment zones

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/76243_fa3ecf3e043c08b5_002full.jpg

Some recent and historic drill holes at Majuba bottomed in significant copper grades below the copper oxide zones, including:

MMX-24 (1,100 ft deep hole): 370 ft (112.8m) @0.45% Cu from 730-1100 ft (222.5-335.3m) in enrichment zone.

MHB-6 (800 ft deep hole): bottom 50 feet (15.2 meters) @ 0.72% Cu and 19.8 ppm Ag from 750-800 (228.6-243.8 meters), including the bottom 20 feet (6.1 meters) @ 1.31% Cu from 780-800 feet (237.7-243.8 meters).





Map showing Majuba Hill Project Drilling to Date



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/76243_fa3ecf3e043c08b5_004full.jpg

Larry Segerstrom, Geologist and member of the Advisory Board commented: "I am very excited about the newly-recognized zones of copper enrichment below the oxide zones. There are significant enrichment zones in many porphyry copper deposits in the southwest U.S., like those in the large Pima mining district in Arizona, and the giant mines in Chile, Escondida and Chuquicamata. The enrichment zones in these mines are of high economic importance and one of the reasons that they are so rich and economically viable. I look forward to further drilling the copper enriched zones at Majuba Hill and deeper into the primary copper mineralization below. I think that we will significantly expand the known Majuba mineralization. This is a tremendous opportunity to develop a large copper deposit."

About Majuba Hill Property

Majuba Hill is a large contiguous land position controlling the emerging Majuba Hill Copper District, located northeast of Reno, Nevada. The project is comprised of extensive mineral and surface rights held by private ownership, patented mining claims, and Federal Lode Mining claims that are 100% controlled by Bam Bam Resources Corp.

The property is easily accessed via 23 miles of well-maintained dirt roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80. Reno and Elko are the major supply centers for exploration and mining activities in Nevada. The existing highways are sufficient for transportation of exploration-size heavy equipment. Development logistics would use the 4 lane Interstate 80 highway, Union Pacific railroad tracks and adjacent power, natural gas, and fiber optic transmission lines in the rail - highway corridor.

Mining is a common occupation in the area with several small to world class mines operating in the Winnemucca - Lovelock area over the past several decades. A well-trained and experienced mining workforce pool is available in Nevada when labor and expertise are required.

The excellent location of Bam Bam's Majuba Hill property, with already existing mining friendly infrastructure, will significantly reduce costs for exploration programs and future mining activities.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Larry Segerstrom, M.Sc. (Geology), P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Segerstrom is on the Advisory Board of the Company.

About Bam BAM Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of later stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold project located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Bam Bam Resources Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Joel Warawa

VP of Corporate Communications

E: jw@bambamresources.com

P: 1 (855) 475-0745

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Bam Bam Resources Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Bam Bam Resources Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Bam Bam Resources Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76243