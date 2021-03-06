Northern Vertex Announces Listing of Warrants in Connection with Merger Transaction with Eclipse Gold

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, March 5, 2021 - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. ("Northern Vertex") (TSXV: NEE) (OTC-NASDAQ Intl: NHVCF) is pleased to announce that, further to the joint press release dated January 14, 2021 by Northern Vertex and Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation ("Eclipse"), 22,559,498 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of Northern Vertex will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange as of the opening of trading on March 9, 2021 under trading symbol "NEE.WT".

The Warrants were issued in connection with a recent merger transaction undertaken between Northern Vertex and Eclipse. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of Northern Vertex (each, a "Common Share") at a price of $0.80 per Common Share and will expire on January 14, 2023.

About Northern Vertex

Northern Vertex owns and operates the Moss Mine, currently the largest pure gold and silver mine in Arizona, and is exploring the district-scale Hercules gold property within Nevada's Walker Lane trend. Focused on low-cost gold and silver production, Northern Vertex has experience across all areas of operations, mine development, exploration, acquisitions and financing of mining projects.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, are forward-looking statements. Although Northern Vertex believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Northern Vertex can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Northern Vertex's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Northern Vertex's expectations include risks associated with the business of Northern Vertex; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by Northern Vertex; risks related to exploration and potential development of Northern Vertex's projects; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in Northern Vertex's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR (available at www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Northern Vertex does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

