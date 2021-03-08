Roscan Gold Discovers New High-Grade Zone 150m West of Mankouke South Intersecting 4.78gpt over 24m Near Surface.

TORONTO, March 8, 2021 - RosCan Gold Corp. ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ROS) (FSE:2OJ) (OTC:RCGCF) is pleased to announce positive diamond drill results (Figure 1) from an additional 8 holes totaling 2,797 meters (m) at its Southern Mankouke Discovery. DDMan-20-89 intersected 4.78gpt over 24m from 7.5m including 32.9gpt over 2m which is a New Discovery Zone 150M West of the Main Mankouke South Discovery Area. This hole appears to outline another parallel system to Mankouke South and highlights the potential to expand the resource footprint to the west. The new discovery area lies directly on trend to the strong geomagnetic signature of Mankouke West, our KN1 discovery area and Kabaya, further to the NE. This new discovery reinforces the importance of our recent acquisition of the Mankouke West land package which will be a core focus of our 2021 target prioritization work.

In addition to our new discovery, recent drilling encountered multiple significant intercepts in Fresh Rock deeper in the Southern Mankouke Zone. DDMan-20-86 (Figure 1 and Figure 2) intersected 2.36 gpt over 30m from 162.5m. DDMan-20-85 (Figure 1 and Figure 2) intersected 6.01gpt over 7m from 154.3m including 18.0gpt over 2m from 158.3m with the deepest part of the hole intersecting 1.2gpt over 18M from 263.3 to 281.3m increasing the true vertical depth of our Mankouke discovery to 220m and remains open at depth (Figure 3). During the rainy season due to seasonal access issues, we had only 1 rig on Southern Mankouke but now plan to move a second diamond drilling rig to into the area to further expand upon this new discovery zone.

Drilling Highlights: - Diamond Drill Holes

4.78 gpt gold over 24m from drill hole DDMAN21-89 from 7.5m Including 18.1 gpt gold over 1m from 23.5m And 32.9 gpt gold over 2m from 28.5m



2.36 gpt gold over 30m from drill hole DDMAN21-86 from 162.5m

6.01 gpt gold over 7m from drill hole DDMAN20-85 from 154.3m Including 18.0 gpt gold over 2m from 158.3m 1.2gpt gold over 18m from 263.3m



Notes: 1: True width yet to be determined, 2: Table 1 - Assay Highlights, 3: 0.5gpt used as cut-off with 4m internal dilution for drill holes, and 4: No top-cut.

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated, "Hole 89 is an exciting new discovery for Roscan and has the potential to be another high-grade zone which runs parallel to Mankouke South. This new zone confirms our geological thesis of multiple parallel zones that are close to surface, high-grade and can quickly add ounces and scale to the Kandiole project. Hole 89 also emphasizes the value and potential associated with our Western Mankouke land package where a strong geomagnetic signature, coupled with the results of Hole 89, have us quite eager to begin exploration on that land package.

We were extremely pleased to intersect gold mineralization in all 8 holes, reflecting a 100% success rate, while increasing the depth and footprint of our flagship target. What is equally compelling is the continuous intersections of Fresh Rock at Southern Mankouke highlighted by hole 86, which encountered our best gram meter intercept to date in the fresh rock. With several holes now having intercepted gold mineralization in the fresh rock our confidence continues to increase that the feed source of the deposit should culminate in tracing a big system analogous to some of the known large deposits in the region.

As we await the final interpretation of our high-resolution geophysics survey, we remain focused on testing the full potential of our large tenement package, in order to yield more discoveries and expand on the success at Southern Mankouke (Figure 2). With 5 distinct discoveries made in the last 14 months (Southern Mankouke, Kabaya, Kandiole North, Moussala and Wallia), we are very pleased to potentially add a 6th new focus area with this Western Step Out discovery to Mankouke South. Drilling in 2021 continues to unlock the potential of our highly prospective land package, which should lead to more news flow in the coming weeks."

Figure 1: Plan View of the Southern Mankouke Drilling