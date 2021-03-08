Radisson appoints Hubert Parent-Bouchard as Chief Financial Officer

ROUYN-NORANDA, March 08, 2021 - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. ("Radisson" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF) is pleased to announce the promotion of Hubert Parent-Bouchard to Chief Financial Officer from Director, Corporate Development effective March 5, 2021.



Mr. Parent-Bouchard has more than ten years of finance, accounting and capital markets experience. He has worked in various capacities with increasing responsibilities at Radisson since 2014. Since joining Radisson, he has played an instrumental role in several aspects of the Company, including business restructuring and management, leadership recruitment, accounting, financing, corporate development and investor relations. He was directly involved in the raise of more than $30 M in equity for the growth and the exploration activities of the Company.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Laval University and has been the Director and Treasurer of the Rouyn-Noranda Branch of the Canadian Institute of Mining since 2015.

"We are pleased to congratulate Hubert on a well-deserved promotion. Since joining Radisson more than six years ago Hubert has played a key role in the evolution of the company and has been instrumental in many of the company's accomplishments to date. His comprehensive understanding of the business, industry conditions, capital markets expectations and his strong local relationships will continue to be a key benefit to Radisson as we position the company for the next stage of growth. I look forward to working with Hubert in his new role." commented Rahul Paul, President and Interim CEO of Radisson Mining Resources.

"I am excited to take on additional responsibilities and continue my journey at Radisson in collaboration with an extremely talented and experienced team. I have had the opportunity to participate in the significant growth of the Company, from the very early days to where it is today in the growth curve. I have always believed in the strong potential of the O'Brien gold project, am convinced there is significantly more upside to be unlocked. The optimal path for value creation is clear and we are very well positioned with a dominant land position in one of the world's best mining camps, an experienced team and a strong balance sheet. I look forward to working with a committed team as we remain focused on creating significant value for our shareholders." commented Hubert Parent-Bouchard, Chief Financial Officer of Radisson Mining Resources.

Grant of stock options

Further to the Company's stock options plan, it has granted to Hubert Parent-Bouchard, stock options to acquire 500,000 Class A shares of the company at an exercise price of $0.31 per share for a term of 5 years. Of the options issued, 250,000 will vest immediately, and 250,000 options will vest on the first anniversary of Mr. Parent-Bouchard's term as CFO.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O'Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt's highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; Kenneth Williamson 3DGeo-Solution, July 2019). For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

On behalf of the board of directors

Rahul Paul

President and Interim Chief Executive Officer

