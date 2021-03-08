West Mining Corp. Engages Precision GeoSurveys to Conduct Airborne Geophysical Survey Over the Kena Gold and Copper Project

VANCOUVER, March 08, 2021 - West Mining Corp. ("West" or the "Company") (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) (FRA: 1HL) is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Precision GeoSurveys Inc. ("Precision") of Vancouver, BC to conduct a high resolution airborne geophysical survey at its Kena gold and copper project in southeastern British Columbia. The survey will consist of approximately 300 line kilometres flown at 100 metre spacings using Precision's proprietary three-sensor magnetic gradient system attached to a helicopter to help map the exploration essentials of structure, alteration, and lithology.

High level BC government magnetic data plus historic airborne and ground magnetic surveys conducted by previous operators on the northern portion of the Kena Property indicate gold mineralization appears to be associated with magnetic structures. The current airborne magnetic survey will overlap the southern portion of the historic survey as part of due diligence, and will extend to the south for an additional 8 kilometres. The goal of this survey is to identify and locate magnetic structures trending south from the prior survey area.

"As we continue to advance the project we are very pleased to have Precision conduct work on the Kena Southern zone and enable West to gather highly important data. The first class work and diligent reports that Precision provide will give the Company the accuracy to target and sample with greater efficiency, maximising time in the field whilst minimising costs," noted CEO of West Mining Corp. Nicholas Houghton.

About Precision GeoSurveys Inc.

Based in Langley, BC, Precision has the expertise and personnel to plan and execute a successful geoexploration program. Precision has flown over 500 surveys around the world since 2007 using innovative geophysical technologies.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is mainly focused on its Kena project in the Nelson Mining District of southeastern British Columbia, with two other properties in British Columbia and one near Bathurst, New Brunswick.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and verified the contents of this news release.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

West Mining Corp.

Nicholas Houghton

President & CEO

nick@westminingcorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the potential of the Company's mineral properties; the estimation of capital requirements; the estimation of operating costs; the timing and amount of future business expenditures; and the availability of necessary financing. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.