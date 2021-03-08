SPC Nickel Corp. to Commence Trading on the TSX-V

Sudbury, March 8, 2021 - SPC Nickel Corp. (TSXV: SPC) ("SPC", the "Company") is pleased to announce its common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on March 8, 2021 under the symbol "SPC". This follows the completion of all filing requirements and the related $7.82 million private placement announced on December 15, 2020.

SPC Nickel Corp. is a new public battery metals exploration company focused on exploring for nickel and copper, as well as precious metals on its wholly owned Aer-Kidd and Lockerby East Projects located within the world-class Sudbury Mining Camp and on its prospective grassroots exploration project (Janes) located within the Sudbury Mining District.

Highlights of SPC Nickel Corp. include:

Proven management team and Board with strong exploration, development and operations skills, as well as capital markets experience.

Well positioned to take advantage of the forecasted growth in the Battery (Ni) and Green Metals (Cu, Pt, Pd) markets.

One of a limited number of junior exploration companies with assets located in the world-class Sudbury Mining Camp.

Two advanced-staged exploration projects (Aer-Kidd, Lockerby East) located adjacent to producing mines, past-producing mine and major development projects within the Sudbury Mining Camp and an option on a prospective grassroots exploration project (Janes) within the Sudbury Mining District.

Well financed with an aggressive exploration program planned for 2021.

Grant Mourre, CEO and President of SPC Nickel Corp. comments, "This announcement represents a significant milestone for SPC, our team, and our shareholders as we launch a new Ni-Cu-PGM company that is focused on making a discovery within the world-class Sudbury Mining Camp. We believe that the Company's exploration assets, in particular our flagship Aer-Kidd Project, have potential to host high-grade, high-value Ni-Cu-PGM mineralization. We plan on immediately initiating an aggressive $3.6 million exploration program at Aer-Kidd and look forward to steady news flow going forward. SPC's goal is to build and grow into a pre-eminent North American nickel exploration company while also returning value to our shareholders through discovery."

Qualified Person

The technical elements of this news release have been approved by Mr. Grant Mourre, P.Geo. (PGO), CEO and President of SPC Nickel Corp. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About SPC Nickel Corp.

SPC Nickel Corp. is a new Canadian public corporation focused on exploring for Ni-Cu-PGMs within the world class Sudbury Mining Camp. The Company is currently exploring its key 100% owned exploration projects Aer-Kidd and Lockerby East both located in the Sudbury Mining Camp and holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Janes project located approximately 50 km NE of Sudbury. The Company's flagship project, Aer-Kidd, is strategically located between two world class assets; the producing Totten Mine (Vale) and the large, high-grade Victoria development Project (KGHM). The Company will initially focus on advancing its key Sudbury assets with a vision of growing to a pre-eminent North American nickel exploration company. Additional information regarding the Company and its projects can be found at www.spcnickel.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, the information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may", "will" and include without limitation, statements regarding estimated capital and operating costs, expected production timeline, benefits of updated development plans, foreign exchange assumptions and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, metal prices, competition, risks inherent in the mining industry, and regulatory risks. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Further information is available at www.spcnickel.com by contacting:

Grant Mourre, P.Geo.

Chief Executive Officer

SPC Nickel Corp.

Tel: (705) 669-1777

Email: gmourre@spcnickel.com

