Indigo Exploration Defines a Cluster of Multiple 1-2km Long Gold Trends on Djimbala, Mali, West Africa

Vancouver, March 8, 2021 - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI), (FSE: INEN) (the "Company") announces that multiple 1-2 kilometre long gold trends have been identified from its auger drilling program over the artisanal workings/gold targets on the Djimbala Permit in southern Mali. The Djimbala Permit is situated in the Yanfolila Gold Belt and lies immediately east of Hummingbird Resources' 0.7 million oz Au Komana gold mine1, 21 kilometres north, along strike, of the Kodieran gold Mine and 28 kilometres north, along strike, from Endeavour's high grade 3.3 million oz Au Kalana project2 (see Figure 1 below).

Results from the 602 vertical auger holes completed on Djimbala with an average depth of 7.8m and spaced 25m apart along 10 transect lines, together with rock and soil sample results previously reported have defined at least 5 clear trends, each 1-2km long that are coincident with artisanal workings and shown on Figure 2 below. Brief descriptions of each are highlighted in bullets. These trends are between 50-460m wide. There are an additional three, 0.5 km long gold trends. The clustering of these trends, within a 2km by 2km area, provides an attractive exploration opportunity. Because the auger sampling penetrated into saprolite, the basal laterite and saprolite anomalies are probably on or proximal to a gold-bearing source.

The westernmost trend (Forela Trend) approximately 300m wide shown on Figure 2 below contains auger values to 523 ppb Au (0.52g/t), several rock samples over 1 g/t Au and projects north to drill intercepts of 4.75 g/t Au over 6m, 3.13 g/t Au over 6m and 4.79 g/t Au over 3m. During the recent site visit by Tom Henricksen, the Company's VP Exploration, he witnessed a new, 250 metre by 50 metre area of active, systematic, surface, laterite bench mining and gravity gold extraction, by artisanal workers, that lies on this westernmost trend.

The second trend approximately 150m wide has auger values to 331 ppb Au and rocks samples of 1.5 and 10 g/t Au.

The third trend approximately 50m wide contains a soil value of 600 ppb Au and rock samples of 1.5 and 5.9 g/t Au.

The fourth, and largest trend approximately 460m wide has auger values to 3,316 ppb (3.3g/t), rock samples of 2.51 and 2.38 g/t Au and soil samples of 220-560 ppb Au and projects northeast to a drill intercept of 4.79 g/t Au over 3m.

The fifth trend approximately 230m wide contains soil samples between 360 and 500 ppb Au.

Two of the smaller trends, each approximately 90m wide, have an auger value of 413 ppb and a soil sample of 22,600 ppb Au (22.6 g/t).

The collective results demonstrate clear multiple high priority drill targets that the Company plans to test with at least 3,500m of air core drilling this season.





Figure 1 - Djimbala Property Location and Nearby Mines

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3717/76422_b1222d7c04f26b6c_001full.jpg





Figure 2 - Djimbala Property Auger-Rock-Soil Anomalies, Workings and Interpreted Gold Trends

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3717/76422_b1222d7c04f26b6c_002full.jpg

The auger drilling program has been supervised by Mr. Tom Henricksen, PhD., VP Exploration and director for the Company and Qualified Person for the program. The auger drilling program was conducted by an independent drill contractor Sahara, from Bamako. Industry standard quality control and quality assurance protocols were followed in handling, sampling and shipping the samples. Gold standards were inserted into the sample sets. Samples were delivered to the SGS laboratory in Bamako where gold content was determined by bulk leach.

Paul Cowley, P.Geo., President, CEO and Director of Indigo Exploration Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined in

National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1. Hummingbird Komana gold resource; 0.7 million oz Au probable reserves category (2015) https://hummingbirdresources.co.uk/operations-projects/mali/

2. Endeavour Kalana gold resource; 3.3 million oz Au measured & indicated (2020) https://www.endeavourmining.com/our-portfolio/Kalana-Project/default.aspx

