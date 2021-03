Nova Minerals Ltd: Presents at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference

Melbourne, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) advises investors that Christopher Gerteisen, CEO and Executive Director, has pre-recorded a presentation for the 33rd Annual Roth Conference to be held between 15-17 March 2021.Shareholders that are interested in viewing the video can do so by registering and viewing here:https://wsw.com/webcast/roth35/nvaaf/1961244





