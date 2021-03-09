Join NioBay at the 2021 PDAC Virtual Conference

MONTREAL, March 08, 2021 - Niobay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NBY, OTCQB:NBYCF) is pleased to welcome you to join us at the 2021 PDAC Virtual Conference from March 8-11, 2021. The NioBay booth is 5122 in the Investors Exchange.



We look forward to speaking to you about;

The positive Preliminary Economic Assessment of our James Bay Niobium Project. http://niobaymetals.com/wp/en/niobay-files-positive-james-bay-niobium-pea/



The exciting use of niobium. https://niobium.tech/



The potential explosive growth of the niobium market to supply the battery of the future demand. https://www.global.toshiba/ww/products-solutions/battery/scib/next/nto.html



Claude Dufresne, President and CEO will be speaking as part of the Ontario Ministry of Energy Northern Development and Mining Booth on Critical Metals on Wednesday March 10, 2021 at 1:00 pm.

There are multiple methods to contact us including through the https://pdacvirtual.ca or contact:

Claude Dufresne, President and CEO, cdufrense@niobaymetals.com

Jack Gauthier, VP Geology, jgauthier@niobaymetals.com

Derek Teevan, VP ESGI & Community, dteevan@niobaymetals.com



About NioBay Metals Inc.

Niobay Metals Inc. is a mining exploration company holding a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project located in Quebec and a 47% direct participation in mineral titles situated in the Chibougamau region, Quebec, under a joint venture agreement with SOQUEM.

