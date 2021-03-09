Newlox Gold Pursues US Listing

Vancouver - 9 March 2021 - Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. ("Newlox" or the "Company") (CNSX:LUX.CN) (Frankfurt/Stuttgart:NGO) (OTC:NWLXF) is pleased to announce it has begun the process to list the Company's common shares in the United States on the OTC market. The Company's shares are now quoted on the Pink Open Market, which is the first step toward a formal listing on the OTCQB Venture Market, allowing ease of accessibility to the US investment community.

A Message from Ryan Jackson, President & CEO:

"The current Pink Open Market quote and upcoming OTCQB listing are benchmarks in Newlox Gold's strategy, which will provide greater awareness of our Company's growing socially and environmentally positive precious metals production business and technologies.

Recent interest by US retail investors and increased market performance justifies expansion by Newlox into US markets. We look forward to developing relationships with US investors and anticipate a favourable reception of our environmentally and socially positive approach to producing precious metals."

About Newlox Gold

Newlox has established itself in a niche within the extractive industry where a clean-technology company can apply innovative processing techniques to recover precious metals and affect positive change in the environmental and social landscape in its targeted jurisdictions of operations.

Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the work programs currently underway and the results of these programs. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, achievements, or performance may vary materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. The material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ include the risk that work undertaken by the Company may have unintended effects, the risk of delays in completing work, and the risk that the Company may not be able to raise sufficient funds and Force Majeure. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

Technical Disclaimer

The Company advises it is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of reserves demonstrating the economic and technical viability of the project and also advises there is increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Stewart A. Jackson, Ph.D., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the contents of this News Release.

