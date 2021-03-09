79 Resources Ltd. Welcomes Mitchell Lavery P.Geo to Its Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, March 9, 2021 - 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE:SNR) ("79 Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mr. Mitchell E. Lavery, P.Geo to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Lavery has over forty-five years' experience in exploration and development of mineral projects with a number of major and junior mining companies. Mr. Lavery has been involved in the discovery of massive sulfide and gold deposits in Ontario, gold and lithium in Quebec, and uranium in Saskatchewan. He has worked across North America, South America, in West Africa and Western Europe.

"I am very pleased to join the 79 Resources Ltd. team as a consultant and advisor initially looking at and evaluating the newly acquired Lac Saint Simon property just to the north of the world class Nemaska Lithium deposit in the James Bay Region of northern Quebec. I will also be identifying and evaluating new Lithium opportunities around the world," said Mr. Lavery.

Mr. Lavery was instrumental in the discovery and initial evaluation of the Bell Creek Gold Mine in Timmins, Ontario; the development and operation of the Joubie Gold Mine, Val-d'Or, Quebec; and the acquisition and development of the Quebec Lithium property, Lacorne, Quebec. He is the President, and a director of Seahawk Gold Corp. and is a Qualified Person under NI-43-101 regulations. He is a member of l'Ordre des géologues du Québec, CIM Harricana and a 40+ year member of the PDAC.

Steven Feldman, CEO and Director commented, "On behalf of the 79 Resources Board and Management, we are very pleased to welcome Mr. Lavery to our Advisory Board. His extensive experience will be an asset to 79 Resources as we continue in our endeavours to build and expand our mineral project portfolio."

The Company further announces it has set 80,000 options for Mr. Lavery at $0.16 for a period of 2 years in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About 79 Resources Ltd.

79 Resources is a recently formed junior mining exploration company. Its objective is to acquire, explore and develop precious and base metal properties of merit.

