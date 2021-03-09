GGX Gold Corp Intersected in 5.68 meters at 2.51 g/t Gold COD Vein - Gold Drop Property - Greenwood BC

VANCOUVER, March 9, 2021 - GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce further results of its 2020 exploration program at the Gold Drop property in the Greenwood Mining Camp of south-central British Columbia.

Photo of core from hole COD20-15 showing large intercept of quartz pegmatite.

Gold assay results were received for drill holes 11 to 16 on the C.O.D vein. Highlights include a large, mineralized quartz vein (5.3 meters thick) intersected in hole 11 extending from 18.43 to 23.71 meters. The immediate wall rock assayed 9.14 grams per tonne gold over 0.4 meters and values of 9.66 grams per tonne gold over 0.5 meters and 3.34 grams per tonne gold over 1.09 meters were obtained within the vein (see table below).

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Rock Type COD20-11 18.03 18.43 0.4 9.14 quartz vein, altered rock COD20-11 18.43 20.24 1.81 0.34 quartz vein, pyrite COD20-11 20.24 20.74 0.50 9.66 quartz vein COD20-11 20.74 21.40 0.66 0.86 altered Rock COD20-11 21.40 22.49 1.09 3.34 quartz vein, pyrite COD20-11 22.49 23.71 1.22 0.79 quartz vein, pyrite Abbreviations: g/t = grams per tonne, m = meters

The weighted average for the intercept from 18.03 to 23.71 meters in hole COD20-11 is:

5.68 meters grading 2.51 grams per tonne gold

Holes COD20-11 was drilled to test the northern edge of an area high-grade mineralization that was discovered in 2018 and drilled in 2018 and 2019. The significant result for this hole shows that the mineralized zone extends further north than previously defined.

Holes 12 to 15 were drilled to intersect the COD vein from its west side, north of the high-grade zone. Holes 12, 13 and 15 intersected a massive quartz-rich pegmatite body making up to 13 meters length in the core, with no significant precious metal values. Hole 14 intersected clay altered granodiorite with no significant precious metal values, possibly indicating the vein zone pinches down to a fault zone at this spot.

Hole 16 was drilled to test the southern extension of the COD Vein, near a previous intercept obtained in hole COD18-42 of 6.58 grams per tonne gold over 0.35 meters. Hole 16 failed to intersect any quartz veins.

Analyses disclosed in this release were conducted by ALS Global - Geochemistry Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, BC, Canada. ALS is an independent, fully accredited commercial laboratory. Gold was determined by the fire assay method using a 50-gram sample weight and AA finish, with over-limits checked using a 50-gram sample weight and gravimetric finish. Quartz vein material in drill core was analyzed by the metallics screening method. Other metals were analyzed as part of a 48-element package using a four-acid digestion and determination by ICP-MS.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and consultant to the Company, approved the technical information in this release.

The Company also announces that is has arranged a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.1463 per unit for gross proceeds of $300,000. The units of the financing will comprise of one common share and a full share purchase warrant, which may be exercised for a period of three years at a price of $0.2438 per share.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used for general working capital and continued exploration work at the Company's Gold Drop property near Greenwood in Southern British Columbia.

A finder's fee may be paid to eligible finders in accordance to the TSX-V policies. All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing. The offerings and payment of finders' fees are both subject to approval by the TSX-V

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Barry Brown, CEO

