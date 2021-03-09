Sky Announces Option Grant

VANCOUVER, March 9, 2021 - Sky Gold Corp. (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF)("Sky Gold Corp." or the "Company") announces it has granted a total of up to 1.75 million stock options to directors and consultants of the company exercisable at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of one year from the date of grant. The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties globally.

