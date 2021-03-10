Xplore Resources Corp. Files Updated Technical Report for the Valk Property

Toronto, March 10, 2021 - Xplore Resources Corp. (TSXV: XPLR) ("Xplore or "the Company"), announces that pursuant to discussions with the British Columbia Securities Commission, an updated Technical Report titled "Technical Report on the Valk Property" has been filed on SEDAR and the Company's website.
The Technical Report with an effective date of March 6, 2021, was prepared by and under the supervision of Mr. Warren Robb, P.Geo. Mr. Robb is independent of Xplore.
About Xplore Resources (TSXV: XPLR)
Xplore Resources is a Toronto based mining exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol XPLR and is focused on the acquisition and development of copper and gold projects in the Americas. The Company is led by a highly experienced management team and is comprised of industry experts with executive and senior management experience in geology, banking, private equity, investor relations and law.
Valk Project
The Valk Project consists of 1,614 Ha and is located within the Nanaimo Mining Division, British Columbia, approximately 20 Km NW of Port Hardy. Xplore holds a 100% interest in the project. The Valk Project is road accessible via an extensive network of provincial highways, local roads, and logging roads. The Project is dominated by theoleiitic basalts of the Karmutsen Formation. The Valk Project is located 25 km north of the historic Island Copper Mine (345 Mt @ 0.41% Cu) and the North Island Copper and Gold Project (Indicated resource of 305 Mt @ 0.21% Cu).
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE
