Hut 8 Mining Corp. Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and a corresponding shelf registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System.

The shelf prospectus and Registration Statement, when made final or effective, will allow Hut 8 to offer up to CAD$500,000,000 of common shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants, convertible securities, units, or any combination thereof, from time to time during the 25-month period that the shelf prospectus is effective. The specific terms of any future offering will be established in a prospectus supplement to the shelf prospectus, which supplement will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the SEC.

The Registration Statement filed with the SEC has not yet become effective. No securities may be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

A copy of the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A copy of the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus may also be obtained by contacting the Corporate Secretary of the Company at 130 King Street West, Suite 1800, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 2A2.

About Hut 8: Hut 8 is one of North America's oldest and largest bitcoin miners. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and is Top 5 largest holders of self-mined Bitcoin of publicly traded companies in the world. Recently ranked 11th (of 10,000) on the 2021 OTCQX® Best 50, the Hut 8 leadership team is continually looking for ways to challenge traditional approaches in order to find innovative, powerful, industry-leading solutions - a mindset now being applied to their Revenue diversification, ESG and carbon footprint reduction strategy.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Hut 8 as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated April 3, 2020, which is available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Hut 8; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Hut 8 expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



