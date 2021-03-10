Mosaic Announces February 2021 Sales Revenues and Volumes

TAMPA, March 10, 2021 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its February 2021 sales revenue and sales volumes by business unit.

Potash(1) February 2021 February 2020 Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 617 489 Sales Revenues in millions $ 143 $ 118

Mosaic Fertilizantes(1) February 2021 February 2020 Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 711 737 Sales Revenues in millions $ 261 $ 255

Phosphates(1) February 2021 February 2020 Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 614 532 Sales Revenues in millions $ 297 $ 172

(1)The revenues and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.

(2)Tonnes = finished product tonnes

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

