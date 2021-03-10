Mosaic Announces February 2021 Sales Revenues and Volumes

TAMPA, March 10, 2021 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its February 2021 sales revenue and sales volumes by business unit.
Potash(1)
February 2021
February 2020
Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
617
489
Sales Revenues in millions
$
143
$
118
Mosaic Fertilizantes(1)
February 2021
February 2020
Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
711
737
Sales Revenues in millions
$
261
$
255
Phosphates(1)
February 2021
February 2020
Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
614
532
Sales Revenues in millions
$
297
$
172
(1)The revenues and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.
(2)Tonnes = finished product tonnes
About The Mosaic Company The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
