Gungnir Resources Inc. Announces 2021 Work Plans in Sweden

SURREY, March 10, 2021 - Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") announces drilling and geophysical work plans at the Company's gold and nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE projects in northern Sweden.

Work Plans:

Drilling to test structural extensions of the Knaften 300 Gold Zone "Knaften 300". Drill results at Knaften 300 include shallow intersections of high-grade gold (59.6 g/t Au over 1.00 metres in hole KN19-06) and numerous wide zones of gold mineralization including 2.92 g/t Au over 13.00 m metres in hole 200707 (re-sample by Gungnir);

Induced Polarization (IP) geophysics to outline potential extensions of Knaften 300 and new targets on recently acquired permits;

Drilling at the Company's nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE projects, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget testing for deposit extensions, and grade and distribution of PGEs (platinum, palladium and gold);

Work is expected to commence in Q2 2021 as soon as approvals are received and ground conditions allow. Up to 50 line-kilometres of IP geophysics and 2,500 metres of drilling has initially been planned.

Knaften Gold Target:

The target is the bedrock source(s) of the large Knaften gold-in-till anomaly ("Knaften anomaly"), one of the largest in Sweden. The bedrock source is believed to be partially identified at Knaften 300, but based on the sheer size of the Knaften anomaly it is reasonable to expect more gold to be found in situ. Other gold-in-till anomalies in the region cover either current and past-producing gold mines or known gold resources, including the Barsele intrusive-hosted gold deposit (Agnico Eagle/Barsele JV with more than 2 million ounces of gold (1)) and the Boliden/Bjorkdal gold deposit area with more than 5 million ounces of gold produced (2).

Drilling highlights at Knaften 300 from Gungnir and previous operators include:

14.07 g/t Au over 4.25 m (from 138.75 to 143.00 m) in hole KN19-06 Includes 59.6 g/t Au over 1.00 m

5.39 g/t Au over 2.00 m (from 98.00 to 100.00 m) in hole KN19-09

3.45 g/t Au over 10.75 m (from 67.05 to 77.80 m) in hole 96009

3.20 g/t Au over 10.00 m (from 83.50 to 93.50 m) in hole 200707

2.92 g/t Au over 13.00 m (from 81.5 to 94.50 m) in re-sample 200707

3.11 g/t Au over 8.00 m (from 135.80 to 143.80 m) in hole 200714

2.13 g/t Au over 14.45 m (from 55.00 to 69.45 m) in hole KNA01001

2.01 g/t Au over 6.70 m (from 190.50 to 197.20 m) in hole 200710

2.89 g/t Au over 5.00 m (from 118.80 to 123.80 m) in hole 200715

Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-PGE Projects:

The Company's Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget nickel deposits are located in the same general area as the Knaften property. The two deposits collectively contain a newly expanded NI43-101 resource which outlined 177 million pounds of nickel in the inferred resources category (see news release dated November 25, 2020). At Lappvattnet, there is potential for significant PGEs as demonstrated by Gungnir's sampling including 50.91 g/t PGEs (39.0 g/t platinum, 11.8 g/t palladium, 0.11 g/t gold) with 2.13% nickel over 0.45 metres at Lappvattnet (see news release dated March 30, 2020). Also, there is potential to improve nickel grades with assaying of un-sampled drill core within the Rormyrberget resource and to expand higher-grade zones including 2.33% nickel over 12.50 metres (see news release dated July 14, 2020).

2020 Resources (3):

Rormyrberget: Inferred Resource of 36,800,000 tonnes grading 0.19% nickel for 154 million lbs of nickel.

Lappvattnet: Inferred Resource of 780,000 tonnes grading 1.35% nickel for 23.1 million lbs of nickel.

Notes: (1) Barsele Minerals, February 21, 2019 Technical Report. Combined Pit and Underground Resources: Indicated 324,000 ozs Au @ 1.81 g/t Au + Inferred 2,086,000 ozs Au @ 2.54 g/t Au (based on 349 drill holes). (2) Swedish Geological Survey (SGU) and Mandalay Resources website site and Technical Report. (3) The 2020 Technical Report for the Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget deposits was prepared by John Reddick, M.Sc., P.Geo., of Reddick Consulting Inc. (RCI) and Thomas Lindholm, Senior Mining Engineer of Geovista AB.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Jari Paakki, P.Geo., CEO and a director of the Company. Mr. Paakki is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Gungnir Resources

Gungnir Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based TSX-V listed mineral exploration company (GUG: TSX-V) with gold and base metal permits in northern Sweden. Gungnir's key project, Knaften, which hosts a developing intrusion-hosted gold system, and VMS (zinc-copper) and copper-nickel targets, all of which are open for expansion and further discovery. East of Knaften, the Company holds two nickel-copper-cobalt deposits, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget. Further information about the Company and its properties may be found at www.gungnirresources.com or at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Jari Paakki, CEO and Director

