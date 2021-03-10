Pacific Empire Announces Appointment of Thomas Hawkins as Vice President of Exploration

Vancouver, March 10, 2021 - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Thomas Hawkins, Ph.D., P.Geo as Vice President of Exploration, effective immediately. In addition, the Company announces that it has granted incentive stock options to employees, directors, officers and consultants of PEMC to acquire an aggregate of 2,150,000 common shares at $0.06 per share, for a period of three years. These incentive stock options have been granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Thomas Hawkins (PhD, P.Geo) has 18 years of international experience identifying, assessing, and advancing mineral exploration projects. He graduated in 2004 from Imperial College, London, with a Masters in Geology and Geophysics, and gained a PhD in Geology in 2012 from the Natural History Museum, U.K. Thomas has extensive experience managing projects in Ghana, Mexico, Canada, U.S.A. the U.K., and Kazakhstan. Most recently, Thomas was part of the Kenorland Minerals team that discovered the Regnault deposit and was Vice President of Exploration of Northway Resources, a Vancouver-based Alaska exploration company. In 2018, as President of Vanmin Development Corp., Thomas discovered the Vanadium Pass deposit, British Columbia. His PhD research furthered the understanding of the Central Asian deposit camps and IOCG type deposits.

Brad Peters, President and CEO of PEMC, commented: "I am very pleased to welcome Thomas to our management team. His strong technical background and expertise in copper porphyry systems are invaluable, and we look forward to working together as we develop exploration targets and strategies at Jean Marie and across our portfolio of copper assets."

Mr. Hawkins added: "The opportunity to join the PEMC team is very exciting given the company's ownership interest in a robust portfolio of copper-gold-silver projects in British Columba."

About Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

PEMC is an exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, that employs a "hybrid prospect generator" business model and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company's strong portfolio of projects is a result of continuous generative work conducted since the Company's inception in 2012.

