Tarku announces results from its Annual General and Special Meeting

MONTREAL, March 10, 2021 - Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TKU) (FRA: 7TK) (the "Company" or "Tarku") is pleased to announce that at its Annual General and Special Meeting held on March 9, 2021, Tarku Shareholders have re-elected as directors: Bernard Lapointe, Julien Davy, Jeff Sheppard, Kyle Appleby and David Watkinson.

The shareholders have also approved to maintain the stock option plan as described in the Information Circular, to continue with Davidson & Company LLP. as the independent auditor of the Corporation, the issuance of shares of a convertible debenture (Warrants) which could results in a new Control Person and finally the continuance of the Corporation into the federal jurisdiction of Canada under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

Following the annual meeting, the Board of Directors appointed the following persons as officers of the Corporation: Bernard Lapointe, Chairman of the Board, Julien Davy, President and Chief Executive Officer and Kyle Appleby, Chief Financial Officer.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Julien Davy

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Tarku Resources Ltd.