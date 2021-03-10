Zephyr Minerals Grants Stock Options

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

Trading Symbols: TSX-V: ZFR OTC-ZPHYF

Shares Outstanding: 66,603,485

HALIFAX, March 10, 2021 - Zephyr Minerals Ltd. ("Zephyr" or the "Company") (TSXV: ZFR) (OTC: ZPHYF), has granted 2,475,000 stock options to consultants and directors and officers of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.19 per share for a term of five years expiring March 9, 2026. The options are granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and as set forth by TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") policy and are subject to the approval of the TSX-V.

About Zephyr Minerals Ltd.

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. continues to advance its 100% owned high grade Dawson-Green Mountain property in Colorado, USA. After expanding it's land package to 1,385 hectares (3,574 acres) the Company now controls a 12.2 km long Dawson-Green Mountain mineralized trend. The Company believes the combined Dawson and Green Mountain sections encompassing approximately 9 km of mineralized trend provide excellent mineral resource expansion potential.

