Holding(s) in Company

18:15 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

For immediate release

10 March 2021

Serabi Gold Plc
("Serabi" or the "Company")
The Board of Serabi announces that the Company has received the following TR-1 notification which is set out below.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold Plc
Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621

Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692

Email: contact@serabigold.com
Website: www.serabigold.com

Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser
Roland Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396

Peel Hunt LLP
UK Broker
Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.
Neither the London Stock Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Serabi Gold Plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights x
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Fratelli Investments Ltd
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Hamilton, Bermuda
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 09 March 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 10 March 2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 25.51% 25.51% 19,318,785
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 32.70% 32.70%



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00BG5NDX91 19,318,785 25.51%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 19,318,785 25.51%


B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1


B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2





9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Fratelli Investments Ltd 25.51% 25.51%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
11. Additional informationxvi


Place of completion Santiago, Chile
Date of completion 03/10/2021


