New Director

Vancouver, March 10, 2021 - Klondike Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:KS) is pleased to announce that Reinhard Schu was appointed as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Reinhard Schu is an international lawyer, entrepreneur and corporate governance expert. He has been an active investor in the precious metals and junior exploration and mining sectors for over 20 years and has an extensive investor network in the UK. He serves as a non-executive director on the board of several companies.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike's Silvana Mine Silver Zinc Lead project is located in South Eastern B.C., 138 km north of the Trail B.C. smelter. The Company is exploring the western extension of the Silvana Mine, along the "Main Lode". The "Main Lode" is a 9 km vein structure which is the most prolific mineralized structure in the Slocan Mining Camp. There are 13 historical mines that are situated along the 9 km vein structure which have produced 886,000 kg of silver, 95 million kg of zinc and 117 million kg lead so far. Including 8 of the 13 above there are 68 historical mines that are situated in the Klondike Silver 116 square kilometer claim block which have produced 1,258,000 kg of silver, 72 million kg of zinc and 158 million kg lead so far. (source: BC MINFILE).

Additional information can be found on the Company website: www.klondikesilver.com





--------------------------------------------------------------------

|On Behalf of the |Contact Information |

|Board of | |

|Directors | |

|------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Klondike Silver Corp. |Corporate Inquiries:

|

| |

|

| |

|

|------------------------------------------------------------------|

|"Thomas Kennedy" |Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928

|

|------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Thomas Kennedy, B.Comm., J.D.|Email:dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com|

|------------------------------------------------------------------|

|CEO, Director | |

| | |

--------------------------------------------------------------------



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.