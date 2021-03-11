Fancamp Update on Corporate Matters

VANCOUVER, March 10, 2021 - Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("Fancamp" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V: FNC) wishes to update the market regarding its 2020 annual general meeting (the "AGM").



On November 20, 2020, the Corporation issued a press release (the "Press Release") to inform the market that due to the implications and constraints associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Fancamp received an extension from the B.C. Registries and Online Services to hold its AGM for the year 2020 by six (6) months from December 31, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

At the time of the Press Release, Fancamp expected to hold its AGM during the first quarter of 2021. However, due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the extraordinary time and concerted efforts required by the new management of the Corporation to conduct its business review, including the comprehensive technical review of all of the properties of the Corporation, it has recently become clear to the Corporation that it will have to hold its AGM in the second quarter of 2021.

Fancamp is eager to move forward with the AGM in a timely fashion. Consistent with the extension provided, Fancamp intends to set a date for its AGM which will allow sufficient time to prepare the required information circular and to communicate effectively with shareholders on all material matters. Fancamp will file a notice of meeting and record date on the Corporation's website and under the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com in due course.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd (TSX-V: FNC)

Fancamp is a public company using a value-added strategy based on the acquisition of mineral properties and advancing them through exploration and development work. Fancamp has numerous mineral resource properties in Qu?bec, Ontario and New Brunswick. The commodities of interest include gold, rare earth elements, strategic metals, base metals, chromium, titanium, iron and silica. In addition, Fancamp has begun to build on the industrial possibilities inherent in dealing with some of these materials, notable being development of Titanium technology strategy. Fancamp is a reporting Corporation in British Colombia, Alberta, Ontario and Qu?bec and its common shares are listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FNC.

