Roscan Gold Continues to Expand and Upgrade the Kandiole North Discovery with a 2,000m Strike Length and 92m Depth that Remains Open. Intersects 4.13gpt over 10m and 5.43gpt over 7m.

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 - RosCan Gold Corp. ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC PINK:RCGCF) is pleased to announce the positive drill results at the Kandiole North discovery where the mineralized zone is expanding in size. (Figure 1 and Figure 2). We continue to increase depth extension and strike length at Kandiole North with high-grade intercepts and the mineralized zones remain open. We have extended gold mineralization down to 92m depth at Kandiole North (Figure 3 and Figure 4).

The Kandiole North (KN1) gold mineralization trend appears to extend for 8km to Moussala (MO1) (Figures 1 & 2) and Kandiole North (KN2) gold mineralization trend appears to extend for 6km to Kabaya (Figures 1 & 2). Drilling at Kabaya is ongoing with the aim to connect these targets and expand its current dimensions. Both Kabaya, Kandiole North and Moussala remains open along strike and depth. The mineralized corridor trends N020 with steep easterly dips but within the corridor, there are E-W domains with steep north dipping quartz veins that carry the best gold grades (Figure 6). On the section (Figure 3), the mineralization appears to dip 45° NE but if these intersections correspond to E-W domains (Figure 7), then true widths are in the order of 20m and 10m for the two zones interpreted and dips are about 65°N. Drilling Highlights: KANDIOLE NORTH - DD AND RC Holes 6.67 gpt gold over 4m from drill hole RCKAN21-010 from 116m (End of hole) Including 21.9 gpt gold over 1m from 117m

5.43 gpt gold over 7m from drill hole RCKAN21-003 from 69m Including 21.9 gpt gold over 1m from 73m

4.13 gpt gold over 10m from drill hole RCKAN21-002 from 90m Including 25.8 gpt gold over 1m from 92m And 3.13 gpt gold over 7m from drill hole RCKAN21-002 from 50m Including 12.0 gpt gold over 1m from 52 m

2.60 gpt gold over 9m from drill hole RCKAN21-011 from 27m And 1.91 gpt gold over 11m from drill hole RCKAN21-011 from 65m Including 10.0 gpt gold over 1m from 72m

KANDIOLE NORTH (KN1) AC 9.30 gpt gold over 4m from drill hole ACKAN20-1223 from 14m Including 18.0 gpt gold over 2m from 16m

4.28 gpt gold over 6m from drill hole ACKAN20-1233 from 8m

3.37 gpt gold over 8m from drill hole ACKAN20-842 from 30m Including 15.7 gpt gold over 1m from 31m

KANDIOLE NORTH (KN4) - AC Holes 4.91 gpt gold over 4m from drill hole ACKAN20-1380 from 10m (End of hole) KANDIOLE NORTH (Regional) 9.79 gpt gold over 2m from drill hole ACKAN20-1105 from 10m Notes: 1: True width yet to be determined, 2: Table 1 - Assay Highlights, 3: 0.5gpt used as cut-off with 2m internal dilution, 4: No top-cut. Nana Sangmuah, president and CEO, stated, "Kandiole North has been returning some great results and shaping up to be a key deposit for resource definition with 2km strike length and 92m depth and remains open for further expansion along strike and at depth. Numerous holes ended in mineralization clearly showing the potential at depth. We are confident that this resource will play a crucial role in adding significant value to our company building on top of our flagship discoveries of Mankouke South and Kabaya. The continued drilling success on our numerous regional targets is proving the potential to add ounces from multiple targets on our large land package. We are also seeing encouraging results from our other regional discoveries made in late 2020 including Walia and Moussala North and we look forward to providing updates on those in the near future as more assays become available. The potential for numerous mineralized corridors on the property over long strike lengths is being further validated by our recent regional exploration success and step-out drilling outside of Mankouke South with hole 89 released earlier this week, we are looking forward to sharing the full results of our extensive geophysics survey in the coming weeks which will further show the clear regional potential for a multi-million oz mining camp at Kandiole." Figure 1: Plan View of the Regional Targets Figure 2: Plan View of the Major Trends on our Regional Targets Figure 2a: Plan View showing high grades at Kandiole North with Strike Length 2km

Figure 3: Cross Section at Kandiole North Depicting the Depth Potential

Figure 4: Cross Section at Kandiole North Depicting the Depth Potential

At Kandiole North we continue to hit very good grades and increase the dimensions of the targets. Hole RCKAN21-002 when coupled with previously high-grade drill holes, shows the persistent nature of the resource and in fresh rock. Figures 3 and 4 clearly shows the mineralized zone remains open at depth.

Figure 5: Geophysics data showing the major structure on Kandiole Project

We are continuing to drill our flagship projects namely Mankouke South and Kabaya, and drilling is also continuing on regional targets which are giving us some excellent results. - it is anticipated we will follow up on expanding and growing key targets.

Geology

The gold mineralization at Kandiole Project is located approximately 25km east of the Fekola mine (B2Gold Corp.). Gold mineralization in Kandiole Project occurs within hydrothermally altered and sheared metasediments of the Kofi formation which include greywacke, limestone and diamictite.

KANDIOLE KN1

Kandiole North has been upgraded from target status to a confirmed zone of mineralization where continuity both along strike and to depth exists. We will continue to drill to build on this mineralization from the initial round of drilling. KN1 alteration in the mineralized saprolite suggests a disseminated pyrite + quartz vein deposit (Figure 5).

Figure 6: Drill Core Photo at Kandiole North Showing High Grades (DDKAN20-001)

Figure 7: Small Scale Miners at Kandiole North

Drilling Contract and Analytical Protocol

The drilling contracts were awarded to Target Drilling SARL and Geodrill, who both employ multi-purpose (AC/RC/DD) rig and AC rigs, at the Kandiole Project. The AC drilling is mainly focused on drilling exploration targets. Roscan applied industry-standard QA/QC procedures to the program. Certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates are inserted at appropriate intervals.

The samples are sent for preparation to Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Bamako, Mali and assayed at their analytical facilities in Bamako and in Abidjan, Ivory Coast with fire assay with atomic absorption finish and by gravimetric finish for grades above 10gpt Au.

Table 1: Drillhole Highlights of Kandiole North (March 11, 2021)

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) gpt Au Comment KANDIOLE NORTH DD AND RC - KN1 Saprolite unless otherwise noted DDKAN20-001 60.4 67.4 7 1.31 74.4 75.4 1 6.84 78.4 79.4 1 0.97 84.4 86.4 2 5.49 including 85.4 86.4 1 10.1 89.4 91.4 2 2.81 94.4 95.4 1 0.51 104.4 105.4 1 0.63 DDKAN20-002 32.5 33.5 1 0.64 54.5 59.5 5 1.21 66.5 67.5 1 1.24 70.5 71.5 1 0.90 74.5 77.5 3 1.33 80.5 81.5 1 0.50 109.5 110.5 1 0.52 127.5 128.5 1 0.55 DDKAN20-003 NSR DDKAN21-004 9.0 10.0 1 5.55 19.0 20.0 1 1.28 Assays pending from 22m 38.0 39.0 1 0.57 RCDDKAN21-05 188.4 189.4 1 0.88 FRESH Assays pending starting 291m to EOH at 320m RCKAN21-001 50.0 51.0 1 4.73 73.0 74.0 1 1.64 RCKAN21-002 9.0 10.0 1 0.72 50.0 57.0 7 3.13 including 52.0 53.0 1 12.0 82.0 83.0 1 1.09 86.0 87.0 1 0.72 90.0 100.0 10 4.13 including 92.0 93.0 1 25.8 RCKAN21-003 12.0 19.0 7 1.07 34.0 35.0 1 0.77 36.0 37.0 1 0.54 50.0 52.0 2 3.89 59.0 62.0 3 1.22 69.0 76.0 7 5.43 including 73.0 74.0 1 21.9 81.0 82.0 1 0.60 119.0 120.0 1 1.40 END OF THE HOLE RCKAN21-004 2.0 30.0 28 0.74 92.0 93.0 1 0.66 111.0 112.0 1 0.56 RCKAN21-005 119 120 1 1.26 END OF THE HOLE RCKAN21-006 1.0 2.0 1 0.85 LAT 64.0 65.0 1 0.98 RCKAN21-007 38.0 39.0 1 0.57 RCKAN21-008 98.0 100.0 2 1.37 106.0 110.0 4 4.50 including 106.0 107.0 1 16.0 RCKAN21-010 44.0 45.0 1 0.57 91.0 92.0 1 0.99 101.0 102.0 1 0.67 110.0 111.0 1 3.17 116.0 120.0 4 6.67 END OF THE HOLE including 117.0 118.0 1 21.9 RCKAN21-011 0.0 2.0 2 1.04 12.0 14.0 2 0.62 27.0 36.0 9 2.60 45.0 47.0 2 0.97 53.0 56.0 3 0.61 65.0 76.0 11 1.91 including 72.0 73.0 1 10.0 87.0 93.0 6 1.95 104.0 105.0 1 0.55 111.0 114.0 3 1.93 RCKAN21-012 74.0 75.0 1 0.50 76.0 77.0 1 0.60 RCKAN21-013 15.0 16.0 1 3.56 68.0 69.0 1 0.70 93.0 94.0 1 2.18 105.0 106.0 1 1.10 108.0 109.0 1 0.59 RCKAN21-014 13.0 14.0 1 2.13 117.0 118.0 2 1.05 KANDIOLE NORTH AC RESULTS - KN1 ACKAN20-814 1.0 3.0 2 1.4 LAT 8.0 10.0 2 0.72 LAT 29.0 30.0 1 0.81 33.0 39.0 6 1.83 ACKAN20-840 26.0 27.0 1 0.79 ACKAN20-841 19.0 20.0 1 0.78 47.0 48.0 1 0.82 ACKAN20-842 1.0 2.0 1 2.48 LAT 12.0 13.0 1 0.58 30.0 38.0 8 3.37 including 31.0 32.0 1 15.7 41.0 42.0 1 1.21 ACKAN20-843 11.0 15.0 4 0.54 40.0 41.0 1 0.57 ACKAN20-929 8.0 10.0 2 1.03 ACKAN20-930 16.0 18.0 2 0.63 ACKAN20-937 40.0 42.0 2 0.64 ACKAN20-938 16.0 18.0 2 3.86 ACKAN20-939 6.0 8.0 2 0.77 16.0 18.0 2 0.64 ACKAN20-940 28.0 30.0 2 0.86 ACKAN20-1000 18.0 20.0 2 0.54 ACKAN20-1212 10.0 12.0 2 0.68 ACKAN20-1221 0.0 6.0 6 0.64 LAT ACKAN20-1223 14.0 18.0 4 9.30 including 16.0 18.0 2 18.0 22.0 24.0 2 1.11 30.0 32.0 2 0.68 ACKAN20-1224 6.0 12.0 6 0.92 44.0 48.0 4 2.36 ACKAN20-1225 6.0 14.0 8 1.26 38.0 48.0 10 1.71 including 38.0 40.0 2 5.74 ACKAN20-1226 40.0 46.0 6 1.00 ACKAN20-1227 8.0 12.0 4 1.49 16.0 20.0 4 0.59 ACKAN20-1228 40.0 42.0 2 1.73 ACKAN20-1230 28.0 30.0 2 0.64 ACKAN20-1231 48.0 50.0 2 0.95 END OF THE HOLE ACKAN20-1233 8.0 14.0 6 4.28 18.0 20.0 2 1.36 32.0 34.0 2 0.73 42.0 44.0 2 4.01 ACKAN20-1234 0.0 2.0 2 2.03 LAT 12.0 14.0 2 0.79 ACKAN20-1244 0.0 2.0 2 1.57 LAT ACKAN20-1246 18.0 20.0 2 1.28 26.0 28.0 2 0.51 46.0 48.0 2 1.72 ACKAN20-1250 14.0 16.0 2 1.12 ACKAN20-1257 48.0 50.0 2 0.54 END OF THE HOLE ACKAN20-1262 14.0 16.0 2 0.51 28.0 30.0 2 3.96 ACKAN20-1301 26.0 28.0 2 0.61 ACKAN20-1307 36.0 38.0 2 0.95 ACKAN20-1308 16.0 18.0 2 0.62 ACKAN20-1316 26.0 28.0 2 0.55 ACKAN20-1318 20.0 22.0 2 1.14 34.0 36.0 2 0.89 ACKAN20-1333 26.0 28.0 2 1.01 ACKAN20-1334 6.0 8.0 2 0.51 38.0 42.0 4 2.69 ACKAN20-1335 32.0 34.0 2 0.84 ACKAN20-1336 8.0 10.0 2 1.38 KANDIOLE NORTH AC RESULTS - KN2 ACKAN20-1121 26.0 28.0 2 0.87 ACKAN20-1123 12.0 14.0 2 0.94 28.0 40.0 12 1.17 ACKAN20-1124 0.0 2.0 2 1.29 LAT 22.0 26.0 4 0.82 36.0 46.0 10 0.69 ACKAN20-1125 6.0 8.0 2 0.96 LAT 44.0 50.0 6 1.05 END OF THE HOLE ACKAN20-1126 4.0 6.0 2 0.50 LAT 22.0 24.0 2 0.93 ACKAN20-1178 42.0 44.0 2 0.61 ACKAN20-1179 42.0 44.0 2 0.55 48.0 50.0 2 2.89 END OF THE HOLE ACKAN20-1180 32.0 34.0 2 0.63 46.0 48.0 2 0.69 ACKAN20-1183 20.0 22.0 2 1.79 ACKAN20-1184 14.0 16.0 2 0.85 36.0 38.0 2 0.94 42.0 44.0 2 0.65 ACKAN20-1186 28.0 30.0 2 0.67 40.0 42.0 2 1.91 ACKAN20-1218 16.0 18.0 2 0.59 ACKAN20-1219 10.0 22.0 12 0.72 KANDIOLE NORTH AC RESULTS - KN4 ACKAN20-1375 20.0 22.0 2 0.97 ACKAN20-1380 10.0 14.0 4 4.91 END OF THE HOLE ACKAN20-1381 8.0 14.0 6 1.67 END OF THE HOLE KNR (REGIONAL) ACKAN20-800 22.0 24.0 2 0.76 ACKAN20-874 6.0 8.0 2 0.93 ACKAN20-880 34.0 36.0 2 0.79 ACKAN20-884 20.0 24.0 4 1.03 48.0 50.0 2 0.75 END OF THE HOLE ACKAN20-917 22.0 24.0 2 2.74 ACKAN20-968 18.0 20.0 2 0.81 ACKAN20-974 2.0 4.0 2 0.78 LAT ACKAN20-1063 8.0 10.0 2 1.52 ACKAN20-1105 10.0 12.0 2 9.79 ACKAN20-1128 20.0 22.0 2 0.53 ACKAN20-1133 42.0 44.0 2 1.00 ACKAN20-1152 28.0 30.0 2 0.65 ACKAN20-1167 42.0 44.0 2 1.94 ACKAN20-1265 22.0 26.0 4 1.70 ACKAN20-1266 30.0 32.0 2 0.94 ACKAN20-1269 14.0 16.0 2 0.51 ACKAN20-1270 14.0 22.0 8 0.60 ACKAN20-1312 16.0 18.0 2 0.74 ACKAN20-1355 30.0 32.0 2 0.55 ACKAN20-1356 12.0 16.0 4 1.42

Table 2: Drillhole ID of Kandiole North (March 11, 2021)

Hole ID X Collar Y Collar Z Collar Section AZM DIP KANDIOLE NORTH DD AND RC RESULTS - KN1 DDKAN20-001 261960 1386701 189 1386700 270 -50 DDKAN20-002 261920 1386601 188 1386600 270 -50 DDKAN20-003 261580 1385850 199 1385850 300 -50 DDKAN21-004 262031 1386700 191 1386700 270 -50 RCDDKAN21-005 262029 1386700 191 1386700 270 -50 RCKAN21-001 262109 1387004 173 245 -50 RCKAN21-002 262049 1386872 179 245 -50 RCKAN21-003 262004 1386851 180 245 -50 RCKAN21-004 261959 1386830 186 245 -50 RCKAN21-005 262059 1386984 164 245 -50 RCKAN21-006 262014 1386963 183 245 -50 RCKAN21-007 262030 1386756 183 245 -50 RCKAN21-008 261985 1386735 190 245 -50 RCKAN21-010 261942 1386602 193 245 -50 RCKAN21-011 261897 1386581 191 245 -50 RCKAN21-012 262010 1386527 167 245 -50 RCKAN21-013 261962 1386506 203 245 -50 RCKAN21-014 261920 1386485 209 245 -50 KANDIOLE NORTH AC RESULTS - KN1 ACKAN20-814 261910 1386649 189 1386650 270 -50 ACKAN20-840 261944 1386601 197 1386600 270 -50 ACKAN20-841 261921 1386601 188 1386600 270 -50 ACKAN20-842 261896 1386598 186 1386600 270 -50 ACKAN20-843 261871 1386599 189 1386600 270 -50 ACKAN20-929 261560 1386048 211 1386050 270 -50 ACKAN20-930 261532 1386049 213 1386050 270 -50 ACKAN20-937 261820 1386149 185 1386150 270 -50 ACKAN20-938 261795 1386145 184 1386150 270 -50 ACKAN20-939 261775 1386150 183 1386150 270 -50 ACKAN20-940 261750 1386155 178 1386150 270 -50 ACKAN20-1000 261508 1385600 201 1385600 270 -50 ACKAN20-1212 261708 1385803 208 1385800 270 -50 ACKAN20-1221 261922 1386849 177 1386850 270 -50 ACKAN20-1223 261972 1386848 182 1386850 270 -50 ACKAN20-1224 261996 1386849 178 1386850 270 -50 ACKAN20-1225 262025 1386849 184 1386850 270 -50 ACKAN20-1226 262053 1386848 185 1386850 270 -50 ACKAN20-1227 262076 1386847 189 1386850 270 -50 ACKAN20-1228 262099 1386847 188 1386850 270 -50 ACKAN20-1230 261998 1387002 179 1387000 270 -50 ACKAN20-1231 262023 1387002 178 1387000 270 -50 ACKAN20-1233 262074 1386942 179 1386950 270 -50 ACKAN20-1234 262098 1387007 170 1387000 270 -50 ACKAN20-1244 262202 1387100 164 1387100 270 -50 ACKAN20-1246 261530 1385806 198 1385800 270 -50 ACKAN20-1250 261435 1385803 199 1385800 270 -50 ACKAN20-1257 261872 1386239 178 1386250 270 -50 ACKAN20-1262 261921 1386450 197 1386450 270 -50 ACKAN20-1301 261483 1385600 202 1385600 270 -50 ACKAN20-1307 261334 1385600 196 1385600 270 -50 ACKAN20-1308 261309 1385600 204 1385600 270 -50 ACKAN20-1316 261683 1385750 207 1385750 270 -50 ACKAN20-1318 261740 1385951 195 1385950 270 -50 ACKAN20-1333 261433 1385750 205 1385750 270 -50 ACKAN20-1334 261408 1385749 197 1385750 270 -50 ACKAN20-1335 261385 1385750 197 1385750 270 -50 ACKAN20-1336 261358 1385749 198 1385750 270 -50 KANDIOLE NORTH AC RESULTS - KN2 ACKAN20-1121 263211 1383723 185 1383725 270 -50 ACKAN20-1123 263161 1383722 187 1383725 270 -50 ACKAN20-1124 263126 1383726 177 1383725 270 -50 ACKAN20-1125 263106 1383726 181 1383725 270 -50 ACKAN20-1126 263083 1383727 183 1383725 270 -50 ACKAN20-1178 263187 1383948 175 1383950 270 -50 ACKAN20-1179 263212 1383951 179 1383950 270 -50 ACKAN20-1180 263229 1383826 181 1383825 270 -50 ACKAN20-1183 263161 1383826 183 1383825 270 -50 ACKAN20-1184 263135 1383826 188 1383825 270 -50 ACKAN20-1186 263081 1383828 183 1383825 270 -50 ACKAN20-1218 263167 1383777 182 1383780 270 -50 ACKAN20-1219 263192 1383779 186 1383780 270 -50 KANDIOLE NORTH AC RESULTS - KN4 ACKAN20-1375 264078 1383693 172 1383695 270 -50 ACKAN20-1380 264026 1383696 167 1383695 270 -50 ACKAN20-1381 264017 1383693 167 1383695 270 -50 KNR (REGIONAL) ACKAN20-800 260143 1383653 147 1383650 270 -50 ACKAN20-874 261114 1384500 194 1384500 270 -50 ACKAN20-880 260990 1384101 192 1384100 270 -50 ACKAN20-884 260891 1384098 194 1384100 270 -50 ACKAN20-917 263048 1384700 200 1384700 270 -50 ACKAN20-968 260406 1383497 151 1383500 270 -50 ACKAN20-974 260259 1383497 155 1383500 270 -50 ACKAN20-1063 261373 1384495 194 1384500 270 -50 ACKAN20-1105 263681 1383758 162 1383750 270 -50 ACKAN20-1128 263929 1383464 191 1383465 270 -50 ACKAN20-1133 260282 1383097 195 1383100 270 -50 ACKAN20-1152 259983 1383177 156 1383175 270 -50 ACKAN20-1167 260330 1383099 134 1383100 270 -50 ACKAN20-1265 263920 1386804 201 1386800 270 -50 ACKAN20-1266 263896 1386804 198 1386800 270 -50 ACKAN20-1269 263903 1386757 193 1386750 270 -50 ACKAN20-1270 263979 1386756 202 1386750 270 -50 ACKAN20-1312 261209 1385600 196 1385600 270 -50 ACKAN20-1355 260592 1384101 182 1384100 270 -50 ACKAN20-1356 260563 1384101 182 1384100 270 -50

Table 3: Grab Sample Results (March 11, 2021)

Sample ID X Collar Y Collar Lithocode Au gpt Strike Dip KANDIOLE NORTH KN1 GRAB SAMPLING RESULTS KNR-189173 261766 1386160 VQZ 1.519 290 80 KNR-189174 261771 1386165 VQZ 0.767 300 80 KNR-189175 261755 1386127 0.115 KNR-189176 261754 1386126 VQZ 0.467 295 80 KNR-189177 261993 1399406 VQZ 0.03 320 60

Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure

Greg Isenor, P. Geo., Executive Vice-Chairman for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

About Roscan

RosCan Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan, P.Eng

Executive Vice President - Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 572-2295

Email: aramcharan@Roscan.ca

Greg Isenor, P.Geo

Executive Vice-Chairman

Tel: (902) 221-2329

Email: gpisenor@Roscan.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: RosCan Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634837/Roscan-Gold-Continues-to-Expand-and-Upgrade-the-Kandiole-North-Discovery-with-a-2000m-Strike-Length-and-92m-Depth-that-Remains-Open-Intersects-413gpt-over-10m-and-543gpt-over-7m