Surge Exploration Announces Name Change to Surge Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, March 11, 2021 - Surge Exploration Inc. ("the Company" or "Surge") (TSXV:SUR) (OTC:SURJF) (FRA:DJ5C) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved the name change to "Surge Battery Metals Inc." The Company's shares will commence trading under the new name and new trading symbol "NILI", effective, Monday, March 15, 2021 at the market open. The Company's new CUSIP number will be 86882X109. The name change is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Company believes that the change of name to "Surge Battery Metals Inc." will better reflect the direction of the Company as its focus will be on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

In connection with the rebranding of the Company as "Surge Battery Metals Inc." and the recently completed equity financing raising $2,400,000, the Company will continue to create shareholder value by searching out strategic projects to add to its portfolio.

In connection with the name change and rebranding, the Company plans to launch a new website and social media sites.

The Company also announces that Konstantin Lichentwald has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer in place of Tak Tsan (Simon) Tso, effective today.

Mr. Lichtenwald specializes in providing corporate finance, valuation, taxation, financial reporting, consulting and other accounting services to both small businesses as well as public commodity resource companies. He also assists in many aspects of clients' administration, financing and other activities. Mr. Lichtenwald also worked at Ernst & Young GmbH, Germany, in the assurance department. He earned his bachelor of business administration from Pforzheim University, Germany, and holds the professional designation of chartered professional accountant (CPA, CGA), and he is a member of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and Canada. Mr. Lichtenwald has had extensive experience as a controller and CFO of numerous publicly traded and private corporations in several industries.

The board thanks Simon Tso for his contributions to the Company

About Surge Exploration Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company which has been active in the resource sector in British Columbia and elsewhere in Canada.

Vancouver Island Caledonia (Poly Metallic) Project, British Columbia

Surge Exploration Inc. has entered into a Property Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in seven (7) mineral claims known as the Caledonia, Cascade and Bluebell, subject to a NSR

between 1-2%. Located in the Nanaimo Mining District of northern Vancouver Island, the claims are adjacent to the joint venture partnership between Freeport-McMoRan and Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. Under the terms of this joint venture partnership agreement, Freeport-McMoRan can earn up to a 65% with C$24 million in exploration expenditures over seven years. Freeport-McMoRan is currently one of the world's largest copper producers.

