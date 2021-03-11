Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

VANCOUVER, March 11, 2021 - via InvestorWire - Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX: NDM) (NYSE American: NAK) today announced that Ron Thiessen, President and CEO, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.



Event Q1 Investor Summit Date March 23-25, 2021 Presentation March 25 @ 11:30AM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LgTveTwqTrSLn-aXNfwjDQ

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership ("PLP"), is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 2,402 mineral claims in southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. PLP is the proponent of the Pebble Project, an initiative to develop one of the world's most important mineral resources.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://northerndynastyminerals.com/

